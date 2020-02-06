Matt Hardy about AEW & WWE NXT

Advertisement

While Matt Hardy may not have much to do with WWE programming at the moment, he is certainly not wasting time on getting there.

He has one of the most active Twitter accounts in professional wrestling, and while that doesn’t seem like a big deal, he can keep his name in the spotlight while fans wait to see what his next step in business will be.

Some believe that he will leave the WWE, others believe that this is nothing more than bait. In any case, he no longer has the feeling that he has the longest window in which he can appear on the big stage.

Matt noticed something that many other fans picked up on, and that’s the overwhelming strength of the business right now. There is a lot to enjoy and try from AEW to NXT and beyond – especially on Wednesday evenings.

Although it doesn’t feel like pro-wrestling has reached its recent boom phase, as reviews are still questioned by some even in times of streaming and YouTube, the signs are clear that the industry is fine becomes .

As for Hardy, no one really knows what the future will look like. Much will depend on whether his brother Jeff leaves the WWE or returns in any way, in any form, or in any form.

Whatever the case, we’re all excited to see what happens next.

