Nationals Senator Matt Canavan omitted two properties worth more than $ 1 million in his current declaration of interest and declared “zero” interests in real estate despite having two homes in Yeppoon, Queensland and Macquarie in Canberra.

The former Minister of Resources and North Australia, who resigned last week to support an offer by Barnaby Joyce to return to the leadership of the Nationals, said he was under no obligation to declare interests in the 46th Parliament since he did so have already done in the 45th Parliament.

Rachel Callinan, the senators ‘advocate, told Guardian Australia that “senators are required to declare the interests they hold at the material time,” suggesting Canavan misinterpreted the senators’ advice.

In his interest register dated July 29, 2019, Canavan declared the “zero” interest in real estate, although a “mortgage on investment property” was stated by the Commonwealth Bank as a liability for the same statement.

A title search conducted in Queensland on February 5 shows that Matthew James Canavan and his wife Andrea Johanna Canavan own a property in Norman Drive, Barmaryee (outside Yeppoon) that was bought in November 2017 for $ 555,000.

In the Australian capital, the couple owns a long-term lease that expires in 2067 from a house on Bathurst Place in Macquarie and was sold in January 2009 for $ 499,500.

Canavan did not disclose the two properties until February 20, 2018 in an update of its register of interests for the 45th Parliament and declared the home ownership in Macquarie and the Yeppoon House as his main residence.

This revelation was prompted by a report in the New Daily that he missed the deadline for declaring the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home outside of Yeppoon, which he attributed to “an accidental administrative error”.

A Canavan spokesman alleged that the Senate department advised that “the senator is under no obligation to declare interests declared in previous parliaments.”

The spokesman referred to the advice of the Senator Chancellor from the Senator’s Handbook on June 24, 2019. Senators were required to provide “details of the accomplishments you have received since your last notice of interest change, as well as your interests at the time of the first Senate meeting after July 1, after a general election.”

The Chancellor of Senators’ interests referred to the same section to support the opposite conclusion and stated that “Senators are obliged to declare the interests that they hold at the material time”.

A Canavan spokesman would not commit to clarifying or changing the statement on Tuesday.

According to Parliament’s website, within 28 days of the first Senate meeting after July 1, which is the first time after a general election, senators must disclose “the registrable interests of the senator.”

Any senator who “knowingly provides false or misleading information to the registrar of the interests of the senators … is guilty of serious neglect of the senate and will be treated accordingly by the senate,” it says.