Matt Bomer, Robert Pattinson, Madonna, RuPaul, Kirk Douglas, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders: HOT LINKS

FULLY SOLVED: With impeachment in the rearview mirror, Trump drove a victory round by delivering one of the wildest speeches he had made recently

‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’: The DNC Chairmanship calls for another review of the Iowa caucuses. Requesting a Recanvass increases the likelihood that no one will know for sure who won Iowa before top candidates take the stage on Friday night for their next debate in New Hampshire, where the first Tuesday is taking place.

CHAOS CONTINUES: Bernie Sanders claims victory in Iowa and criticizes the “unprepared” Iowa Democratic Party. In a streamed press conference from New Hampshire, the second state of the democratic nomination process, Sanders found that he was in control of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, in the raw vote count.

FINAL JUDGMENT: Hillary Clinton responds to Donald Trump’s “Ellen” impeachment order: The former Democratic presidential candidate says she is “disappointed”, but urges voters to hold the president accountable in the 2020 election.

OUT PAST CURFEW: Madonna claims she was “censored” after the London Palladium show was canceled

SEXY “SINNER”: Matt Bomer on his dark sinner twist: It required more from me than any other role in the past

RACIST RETALIATION: Trump administration freezes global admission in New York over immigration law

REST IN PEACE: Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 in his Los Angeles home

View this post on Instagram

My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden age, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in set a standard that we all do should strive for. But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, as well as a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet. Let me end with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

A contribution by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on February 5, 2020 at 3:33 p.m. PST

CHURCH AND STATE: Judge: Boston can refuse to raise the Christian flag

EPIC TROLL: South Yorkshire firefighters in “defiant” video against homophobia

We experienced a lot of abuse last year when we added the rainbow flag to our profile picture.

We do not consider homophobic abuse to be acceptable and are in contact with all the LGBT + people we serve and employ 🏳️‍🌈

Thank you for the comments… 👍 # LGBTHM2020 pic.twitter.com/kwzAvKWUjq

– South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR), February 5, 2020

BY NUMBERS: According to science, Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world

Follow this path: RuPaul sissies Cecily Strong’s walk in the fun Saturday Night live promo

TRAILER OF THE DAY: The Jesus Rolls

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Minsu Lee