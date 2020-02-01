Matrix 4: the (very) athletic training of young Morpheus revealed! (VIDEO)

Advertisement

Matrix Four is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Starting with the actor who will play the young Morpheus!

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, found in Aquaman, will quickly be seen in Matrix 4. He has already started to organize his physique.

Netflix subscribers found Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in 2016. He was delighted with one of the characters from The Get Down. Two years later, he made an excellent transition to the giant screen. He had no doubt been faked in the position of Black Manta in the superhero film Aquaman. Naughty agile handling of the tattooed Jason Momoa, he had drawn the ghosts.

If he has already presented his return to Aquaman 2, the actor also has various initiatives. It can even appear in the already iconic Matrix 4. And the least that can be said is that he will still have the alternative to shine. He will surely play the young Morpheus. It was Laurence Fishburne who brought the mysterious character to life in the authentic trilogy. And the least we can say is that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II doesn’t take his new position lightly.

WHAT DOES MATRIX Four think about us?

Morpheus most likely has a sporty youth. In any case, this is what emerges from the sports activities of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II! The actor is sure to build up a lot of muscle in order to play in Matrix 4. Such a body offers hope for unforgettable combat scenes. They may even outperform the struggles of the three previous films …

In any case, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II seems ready to interrupt the whole lot! And the humorous factor is that the way the actor’s video is shot is reminiscent of the well-known saga. Maybe the Wachowski sisters will be inspired by it for the film Matrix 4!