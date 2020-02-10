Matches & segments for WWE RAW this week

Advertisement

WWE has one and a half weeks until the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. We’ll see what WWE has in store for fans as they prepare for Monday Night RAW this week.

Becky Lynch will defend the RAW women’s title against Asuka. It will be very interesting to see how this match evolves since last week it was practically booked out of nothing.

We also know about a big 8-man team match this week. Seth Rollins and Murphy will compete against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders with AOP.

Ruby Riott also returned to WWE last week to take out Liv Morgan. Let’s see what Morgan has in store for her former sister from Riott Squad.

Angel Garza made his RAW debut last week to harass his cousin Humberto Carrillo. It will be interesting to see how WWE deals with this storyline, as Garza appears to be a placeholder for Andrade until the El Idolo suspension is over.

There’s a lot more going on in the red brand’s storylines. Let’s see what they find out for this week while we’re on our way to WrestleMania through Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber.