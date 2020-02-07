Advertisement

Heavy rain in New South Wales has reduced the number of active fires in the state by a third from over 60 to 42, but parts of the east coast are now at risk of flooding, and Sydney faces one of the three wettest fires days in years.

NSW Rural Fire Service representative Shane Fitzsimmons said on Friday that there had been a “dramatic change” in the hot, dry, and windy conditions that had fueled the unprecedented fire season for months.

“This was a welcome disturbance to this weather pattern and a massive reparation and relief for so many people across New South Wales,” he said.

Advertisement

“Of course, we don’t want floods to cause great damage and destruction, but it’s certainly a welcome change from the relentless campaign of hot, dry weather that leads to widespread destructive and destructive fires that we’ve seen for too long. “

After heavy rain on Friday in Sydney, water flows over the banks of the Parramatta. Photo: Bianca de Marchi / AAP

The RFS uses the conditions to strengthen the containment lines and, if possible, carry out burn-back processes.

Fitzsimmons said 17 of the 42 fires still burning in NSW were not included. He said there was optimism that rainfall next week would result in many of them being declared contained and “hopefully going out of status”.

Fires in the north and northeast of the state had the greatest impact.

“It is certainly not all fire areas at this point. We have seen that it is mostly concentrated in the northeast of the state and is slowly moving southeast towards Sydney and parts of the Illawarra,” said Fitzsimmons.

NSW’s coastal areas, including Sydney, could have the highest rainfall in more than three years if a trough migrated down the state.

On Friday there were several severe weather and flood warnings across New South Wales. Emergency services warned of possible landslides in areas close to vegetation-free fireplaces.

Stephen Spencer

(@ sspencer_63)

Not sure if the Wakehurst Parkway should still be open? #sydneyrain pic.twitter.com/9my5SHpp09

February 7, 2020

The Bureau of Meteorology announced on Friday that with a forecast of 60mm to 90mm over a 24-hour period, Sydney had the most rainfall since 2018. A total of 200 mm was forecast for Saturday and 150 mm for Sunday.

The last time the city had more than 100 mm of rainfall in a day was November 28, 2018.

The city could receive more rainfall in three days than ever in the past three and a half years. Up to 120-150 mm are forecast for Saturday and another 90-150 mm for Sunday.

“The last three-day event that may have seen such high rainfall was 226 mm, and that was in June 2016,” said Dean Sgarbossa, a senior meteorologist.

The severe falls are due to a trough leading down the coast from southeast Queensland and north NSW. The conditions that the office warned of would likely develop to a low point on the east coast that could be characterized by “destructive winds, pouring rains, and rough seas”.

Mitchell Harley, a coastal researcher at the University of NSW, said that 5.5-meter waves predicted for the Sunday morning tide in Sydney could potentially repeat the conditions of the 2016 east coast low if parts of the houses in the northern beach suburb of Collaroy would be destroyed and large parts of the beach were washed away.

ABC said 45 tons of sand were brought in to protect Stockton Beach. The beach has suffered dramatic erosion in recent years, forcing the closure of a childcare center and threatening other buildings on the beach.

There are smaller, low-pressure centers within the trough that lead to heavy rainfall in some areas. The BoM said that the small size of these low-pressure centers makes it difficult to accurately predict precipitation levels in some areas.

The heavy falls are expected to move into fire-prone parts of the south coast of New South Wales over the weekend. Significant falls could occur in areas with active fires near the ACT and in the East Gippsland region in Victoria.

However, these severe falls are accompanied by warnings of water pollution from ash and mud.

Increased runoff can also cause flash floods and land slides, which can block access routes and roads in some areas.

WaterNSW has monitored areas around the Warragamba Dam from which 80% of the untreated supply for the Greater Sydney area comes.

Since January there have been two silt curtains to intercept a material that could jeopardize water quality.

On Friday, WaterNSW announced that the Warragamba catchment area is expected to receive 200 mm of rain over the weekend. However, the Bureau of Meteoroglogy advised that the rain would not be so high that there were major concerns about water quality in the Warragamba Dam.

Sydney water

(@SydneyWaterNews)

We are very happy that #sydneyrain falls over our catchment area. Please remember to continue saving water in your home and that there are strict water restrictions. pic.twitter.com/mUnm748aFP

February 7, 2020

“However, some waste / ashes are likely to be transported to the warehouse.”

WaterNSW CEO David Harris said the organization had sophisticated models that could predict what would get into the water tanks. He said the full impact would be clearer in the coming days.

“Managing the water quality in our dam reservoirs is what we do as an organization, and our water quality scientists are highly regarded experts. It is likely that some waste / ash will be transported to the warehouse, but we are well placed to manage the risk, ”he said.

The Brogo Dam on the south coast, which supplies Bermagui, is also close to a fireplace.

On Friday, the floods led to road closures in some areas, including Sydney.

In the region of the northern rivers, a car was washed off the road and two people had to be rescued from a caravan due to the rising flood.

The road to the Jenolan Caves southwest of Katoomba was also closed due to concerns that heavy rain could cause landslides.

The RFS said there were still some areas west of the Canberra area where a number of fires were burning and there should still be rain.

The crews burned back if possible, but very heavy rain could make this difficult in some places.

However, Fitzsimmons said the wet weather brings much-needed moisture back into the landscape, and this would support fire-fighting efforts even if hot, dry weather came back.

“We certainly will not have the basic conditions for such a profound moisture deficit and drought that will be dominated by this massive heat event that has literally been there for months,” he said.