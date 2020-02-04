Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's airport style includes $ 790 sneakers and $ 2,000 coats
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are trendy at all times, even if they are looking for a flight.

The style designer twins, 33, attracted attention at JFK airport in New York on Thursday because they want more together than most holidaymakers.

Mary-Kate wore khaki pants with a black coat that brushed over her ankles. In an unusual color, the previous actress paired her white Bottega Veneta sneakers ($ 790) with pink socks.

Ashley matched her twin sister and wore an oversized, window-screened Marc Jacobs coat ($ 1,966) with a built-in scarf. She is famous for the high fashion model. Last weekend, the CFDA laureate wore a dramatic black crystal robe by Jacobs at Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding ceremony in Rhode Island.

In an unusual second, the sisters hugged as they walked through the arrival terminal.

