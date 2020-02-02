Mary J. Blige becomes star in Power Spinoff

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Mary J. Blige’s promise not to give any extra drama has expired: The Grammy-winning R&B singer has committed to playing a by-product of the Starz hit Energy.

The spin-off titled “Energy Ebook II: Ghost” is “the first in a series of sequences to expand the energy world” and “will continue the journey of some of Energy’s most controversial characters,” the community said on Friday before Tv’s summer press tour Critics affiliation. However, no further details regarding the spin-off’s plot or Blige’s character have been released.

Blige took the stage on the press tour to share her love of the Starz drama, which can be concluded with the upcoming season 6. “I was a fan of energy because it was from the start … It’s so relative to my growth above. I knew so many Tashas and so many spirits … I still have companions who could be Tashas. I am so thankful to be part of it. “

Advertisement

The remaining season of Energy will be broadcast in two parts: the first half with 10 episodes will premiere on Sunday, August 25th. The last five episodes will be broadcast as the second half from January. Starz may also be launching a brand new after show, Energy Confidential, that airs after the premiere of each new energy episode.

Indeed, Blige is best known for its first class music. However, she is a successful actress who received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2017 Netflix interval drama Mudbound. Her current television credit embodies The Umbrella Academy and Scream.