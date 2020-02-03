Marvel's WandaVision finally reveals the exact scarlet witch costume of the comics

Advertisement

Let’s be honest. Wanda Maximoff didn’t really have the greatest luck in the costume department on the Marvel Comics website, did she? She had this uncomfortable headgear all the time, her Scarlet Witch code name somehow restricted her color choices, whereupon the truth is that her costumes seemed to be becoming more revealing over the years. Under no circumstances does the truth think that it is highly effective enough to change the material of the timeliness, you would assume that it would have addressed this a little earlier. however Wanda vision, Disney + ‘s brand new, imaginative and forward looking Scarlet Witch MCU TV sequence has found an artistic approach to honor Wanda’s roots as a comedian guide.

The primary footage of Wanda vision was revealed as part of Disney + Business for all MCU TV exhibits of the streaming service. If you haven’t seen the teaser, which also contains the primary material of The hawk and the winter soldier and LokiYou can try it here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62EB4JniuTc (/ embed) video from “Massive Sport” Spot | Marvel Studios | Disney +

In the midst of its rapid hearth, it seems like Wanda vision is a tribute to the traditional sitcoms of its predecessors. It’s also possible to see Elizabeth Olsen in a seemingly comic-correct Scarlet Witch costume in a short amount of time. It’s quick and we’re not going to draw too many conclusions from it, but it seems to be the type of factor that is likely to be a carefree second, maybe one thing regardless of the “Halloween episode” of the imaginary sitcom is the second ,

It is a somewhat critical departure from Wanda’s ordinary MCU, which has been much more reasonable in her appearances Avangers: Age of the Ultron. Captain America: Citizen Battle. Avengers: Infinity Battle, and Avengers: Endgame, And Marvel Studios has a historic past in apparently gently participating in their heroes and villains with the unique comedian guide. Captain America: The First Avenger notes Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers wears a wonderfully comedic, correct Captain America costume during his days when entertainers and propaganda raise the money for the fighting effort, for example, before they prepare a little more fighting and become sensible to the rest of the world (and a little more appears in future films).

In any case, all of the WandaVision footage is pretty cryptic, and the official synopsis from Marvel Studios gives us little more than to keep going.

“Marvel Studios” Wanda vision combines the fashion of traditional sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Imaginative and Deliberate (Paul Bettany) – two overpowering beings who lead their excellent suburban life – give rise to the suspicion that everything that is not simply so is it appears. ”

That’s all we bought. Wanda vision will appear on Disney + in 2020 indefinitely. Each episode of the present is staged by Matt Shakman, with Jac Schaeffer as the lead author.

Mike Cecchini is the editor in chief of solar,