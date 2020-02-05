Marvel's agents from S.H.I.E.L.D. ends after season 7 in 2020

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

The agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Now we have their final mission in sight, announcing that the next season, which will air one day in 2020, will be the final of the ABC collection.

When Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb recognized the end date ahead of time, he gave our sister website Deadline permission to “create a season that may hold all the strings together. To ensure that we get a result that appeals to followers, the solid, Marvel and ABC. “

It also opens, swallowing, the door for some big, maybe fatal swings. “If you already know (you quit) you may be able to take better chances of life and loss of life,” said Loeb, who also shared that Marvel was ready to end last year’s spending (the final title of the Season 5). “The End”), earlier than ABC, requested season 6 (then season 7).

Advertisement

In Search of a Particularly Fast Future – Episode 10 of season six will air this Friday, and the two-episode finale is scheduled for August 2 – S.H.I.E.L.D. Solid members promised an excellent start for the farewell run of the collection.

“My favorite half in terms of the final is the very, very final game because it will be a huge shift that sets us up for the following season,” said Chloe Bennet throughout TVLine’s current series. Jeff Ward, who performs Deke, repeated this feeling and said, “The last one in the finale is nice. Very, very good, “while Elizabeth Henstridge suggested to followers,” to stay up to the last minute of the final! “(As if we weren’t going to do that!)

Need a shovel on S.H.I.E.L.D. or for another gift? Email (email-protected) and your request can also be answered through Matt’s Inside Line.