Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has released a teaser that announces its “most ambitious series ever” with Marvel makers Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross and artist Yildiray Cinar.

No further details were released on the series – though Marvel contained works by Ross with a number of Marvel characters from the Golden Age and the present, including Arrkus (the original vision), Spider-Man, Human Torch, Punisher, Storm , Iron Man, Aero and an unknown character in a black and yellow winged costume.

It is unclear whether Ross will contribute to the interior design in the unnamed series. Before that, he painted over art in pencil – maybe a collaboration with Cinar is appropriate.

The publisher promises more details on the series next week and the book itself is due for release in May.