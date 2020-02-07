MARVEL summons new screenwriter for DOCTOR STRANGE 2

Advertisement

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Loki chief author of Disney +, Michael Waldron, was tapped for writing Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, said the Hollywood reporter. Waldron was said to replace the film’s original author, Jade Bartlett; It is not specified whether the script should be revised or whether it should be started again.

This change follows the resignation of the franchise’s original director, Scott Derrickson, and reports that Sam Raimi (yes, this Sam Raimi) was in talks to replace him.

Naturally, Waldron was already connected to it Doctor Strange Continued – his Loki film has been announced to tie into this film along with sister Disney + Show WandaVision.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is scheduled for release on May 7, 2021.