MARVEL offers surprising X-MEN / FANTASTIC FOUR directors, exclusively digitally cut (and free for some)

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

The line in the sand was drawn! The seeds were planted in the sides of HOUSE OF X and now a fight is blooming! Every mutant on earth lives on Krakoa … except for one. Franklin, the son of Reed and Sue Richards of the Fantastic Four, has a life-changing decision to make. Does he choose to stay with his Fantastic Four family, or does he choose to live among his mutants in Krakoa’s X-Men nation? Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson deliver X-MEN / FANTASTIC FOUR # 1, which will write a new chapter in the opposing history of X-Men and FF! And for a limited time, you can take a look behind the scenes of this monumental topic!

Those who pre-ordered or purchased a digital copy of X-MEN / FANTASTIC FOUR # 1 before February 18, 11:59 p.m. ET will receive the DIRECTOR’S CUT edition of X-MEN / FANTASTIC FOUR # 1 instead! *

This exclusive content will include a draft of Script # 1, pencil pages, colored pages, color pages, and a different title gallery! You will not only receive this lively edition, but also the building blocks of its creation! Limited time offer, act now!

X-MEN / FANTASTIC FOUR # 1 DIRECTOR’S CUT

$ 4.99

Written by CHIP ZDARKSY

Art by TERRY DODSON

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Now in a special offer!

* Limited time offer. You must purchase or pre-order a digital copy of X-Men / Fantastic Four # 1 before 11:59 p.m. ET February 18, 2020 to receive the X-Men / Fantastic Four # 1 Director’s Cut. The Director’s Cut will be available on February 19, 2020, 12:01 p.m. for $ 7.99. Series subscribers will receive the standard edition of X-Men / Fantastic Four # 1. The offer is limited to one person. The offer ends at 11:59 p.m. ET, February 18, 2020. Marvel and ComiXology reserve the right to change or cancel the offer at any time. The offer is only valid for one-time use, is not transferable and may not be resold. If any of the products or content related to this offer is returned, your refund will be the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to the applicable refund policy. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be void.