Marvel Eyes Sam Raimi as Doctor Strange 2 director

Scott Derrickson gave Marvels such a unique talent in 2016 Doctor Strange Movie. Eerie and surreal, with more than a hint of psychedelic, Derrickson made Doctor Strange’s large-screen model worthy of the indecisiveness of Steve Ditko’s time. He even managed to sneak into a dark Sydney-Barrett era. Pink Floyd watched to make sure we all knew what kind of trip we were on. Few MCU administrators have been able to shape a Marvel film as clearly as Derrickson. So it was an infinite disappointment when he left Doctor Strange 2 Because of the archenemy of all Marvel Studios administrators: inventive variations (he will continue to work as a government producer). His obvious alternative? selection says there may be none other than Sam Raimi.

There was no way that Marvel could get away with choosing a director Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness who could not provide an analog, barely appalling edge to the process, and Derrickson’s departure had that solar Crew whispers our dream replacements together (Panos Cosmatos? Richard Stanley?) And fully understands that these needs are not being met. However, Sam Raimi could be the director with the exact pedigree that is crucial to ensure this Doctor Strange 2 Holds a foot firmly in the astral plane as it rises high Evil Lifeless Trilogy and its 2 / 3rds nice Spider Man Trilogy.

selection says Raimi is “in conversation” for the director’s chair, but let’s just assume it’s a lock (and hope that “inventive variations” don’t chase him away from Marvel so well). Marvel insisted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness The start date for Might 7, 2021 has been reached, which means that production must start this year at the latest. The studio has a lot of different dates for Marvel films on the calendar. So if these need to be moved a bit, they are most likely just nice. The primary Doctor Strange The film raised $ 677 million at global offices in early November, enabling the Sorcerer Supreme to become a financial institution wherever it was planned.

It’s easy to get an overview of the multiverse in which Raimi made a Doctor Strange film at the height of his profession in the 1990s or early 2000s. The director loves unusual superheroes and has long flirted with the pulp hero Shadow (for the second time his wonderful dream is the next one that we have come closer to) Dark man with Liam Neeson). Followers hoping to discover the darker corners of the MCU might have got their wish.

Little is understood about it Doctor Strange 2 (Aside from its evocative title), however, we’re likely to see some pointers to what’s going to return in the Disney + Marvel TV collection Wanda visionthat seems to play with alternative realities. Elizabeth Olsen can even repeat her position as Wanda / Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Each Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor is expected to return Benedict Cumberbatch together with Stephen Strange.

Now we have additional information about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness right here.

