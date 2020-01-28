MARVEL cancels Hulu's HOWARD THE DUCK and TIGRA & DAZZLER shows

Advertisement

He looks like Marvel Howard the duck won’t hatch – at least as an animated series on Hulu. And would have postponed it Tigra & Dazzler has also been set aside.

Howard the duck Writer / executive producer Kevin Smith told Newsarama that the editorial staff for his cartoon had been informed on January 22 of the developmental halt.

“I received a text from (executive producer colleague) Dave Willis in the morning saying,” We have Tigra and Dazzler“D,” said Smith. “I called him and asked,” Is that what I think it means? “And Dave said he just got the word that there will be no Howard the duck show. The only explanation was “We have no plans for this character yet”. “

In December, The Hollywood Reporter published a story that Marvel fired the entire Tigra & Dazzler editorial team (including its showrunner), but plans to replace them all as part of a “broader creative overhaul” .

This has now changed and Newsarama has confirmed that Tigra & Dazzler has been completely put aside.

Howard the duck, Tigra & Dazzler, M.O.D.O.K. and Hit Monkey were all part of a linked cartoon universe ready to air on Hulu. The four series were designed to become a crossover called The Offenders.

Casting announcements for M.O.D.O.K. were made just a few days ago, and work would continue on both this series and Hit Monkey for a possible screening on Hulu. No details on the planned crossing are known at this time.

For his part, Smith remains philosophical about Howard the duckcancellation.

“We have had a lot of great writers who have done a lot of work and invented inventive scripts, but we have all been paid, so no one is complaining,” he said. “But we were all there to do the show, so it’s a little disappointing.”

Smith saw the writing on the wall with the restructuring of Marvel in October 2019, which saw the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, also responsible for Marvel TV and publishing. Smith also remains philosophical on this subject.

“As a fan of the Marvel Universe, I like that Kevin is in charge of things in the sense of everything – comics, television and movies,” said Smith. “It makes sense to have it under one guy, especially the one who has brought the most success to Marvel in recent years.”

Howard the Duck has had several cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and may well appear in future projects there. And if…? the series is scheduled for Disney +.

“Look, what if …? aired on Disney +, it will be a distant memory, “said Smith.” People will say to themselves, “Look! It’s Uatu! He tells his stories!” So, like someone who worked on the series, it’s a disappointment. But as a fan of Kevin Feige, I say to myself “Kevin, whatever you say”. He is the most important Kevin in the universe, the Kevin who must be spared above all others. Even my mother agrees. I am not at all offended. “

