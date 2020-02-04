Marvel at the rollout plan for Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and other Disney + series

Advertisement

The new MCU-based television sequence from Marvel Studios for the streaming service Disney + will be on your screens from autumn 2020.

The rollout of Marvel’s preliminary Disney + slate became more unusual on Saturday night at San Diego Comedian-Con along with the subsequent film section of Leisure Large (Black Widow in Might 2020, The Eternals in November 2020, Shang-Chi in February) revealed in 2021 Doctor in the Multiverse of Madness (May 2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (November 2021) and a blade led by Mahershala Ali.

As for the TV sequence …

The falcon and the winter soldier with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Bruhl (as Baron Zemo) will start streaming in autumn 2020.

Loki, in which Tom Hiddleston resumes his notorious role, is ready to bow in spring 2021.

WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris (as an adult model of Captain Marvel’s Monica Rambeau) will start in spring 2021.

What if …?, The first animated sequence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jeffrey Wright’s voice The Watcher and a whole lot of MCU vets let their roles repeat; it will start streaming in the summer of 2021.

Hawkeye, which (hopefully) includes Jeremy Renner in the title role and a still solid Kate Bishop, will debut in the fall of 2021.

Disney + launches Tuesday, November 12th for US subscribers; In the following two years, it can then be transferred to the rest of the world. Ad-free content costs $ 6.99 / month (or $ 69.99 / year).

So what do you think about the lineup? Will it tempt you to spend more than $ 7 a month? Beat the feedback along with your ideas.