Martha Stewart says Felicity Huffman looks pretty sloppy in the prison overalls

Former inmate Martha Stewart has a fashion recommendation for Felicity Huffman.

Felicity HuffmanSplashNews.com

The 78-year-old TV character, who served a five-month sentence in 2004 after being convicted of violating securities against federal investigators, spoke to David Zaslav and presenter Brian Stelter at a Discovery Vainness Honest summit in Los Angeles on Tuesday Launch Meals Community Kitchen and share some knowledge sets for the recently detained star “Determined Housewives”, 56.

“She should make her outfit a little extra. She looked pretty grumpy, “said the lifestyle guru, including a particularly critical remark.” She made a terrible mistake and he or she experiences what happens. “

The primary pictures of Huffman in her inexperienced prison overalls were released on Saturday for the actress serving her 14-day prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Establishment in Dublin, California.

The Emmy winner pledged to pay Rick Singer, the faculty admission scandal, $ 15,000 to fix the SAT scores of Sophia Grace, her daughter, with the actor’s husband William H. Macy.

It is about to start on October 27th.