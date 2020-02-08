Marko Stunt Bummed after losing all of his pictures from Chris Jericho Cruise

Advertisement

The 2nd annual Chris Jericho Cruise was a huge success and many fans are preparing for the third trip next year. Marko Stunt was there, but recently lost all of his pictures.

The Jurassic Express member announced that his phone had broken. He got a new one, but none of his pictures were saved and he lost them all.

I broke my cell phone and had to get a new one, and I’m sad because all of my pictures from the cruise are gone.

Depending on how much he celebrated, these images are the only memories that stunt has of Rock n Wrestling Rager At Sea.

Too bad that this happened to Marko stunt. At least he already knows that Chris Jericho Cruise will be even bigger for him next year because Y2J gave him his own stage show.

– Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) February 8, 2020

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.