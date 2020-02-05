Mark Zuckerberg: My goal for the next decade is not as understood

Advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Fb, delivered the opening speech at the congress when the social media industry released the fourth quarter 2019 result. The 35-year-old CEO announced that understanding will take precedence over appreciation over the next 10 years.

Fb presented its fourth quarter 2019 earnings at a meeting on Wednesday. The social media industry generated $ 21.08 billion in revenue in the last quarter of 2019. Fb’s fourth quarter earnings, which generated higher income than expected, were presented to company buyers at a convention. The opening speech of the congress was given by the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg spoke to regular buyers at the opening of the convention and his plans for FB in the next decade. The 35-year-old CEO announced that some combined ideas about Fb have emerged, and they will speak to the public about how to surpass it.

Zuckerberg explained: “Since we have to be loved, we have not clearly expressed our views all the time. As a result, we had been involved about disturbing people. This has led to optimistic but little emotion towards us and our company. “

Fb generated more than expected at the end of 2019

Fb’s CEO stated that he would continue to pay attention to explaining what Fb is particularly clear about. “My goal for the next decade is not to be appreciated, but to be understood,” said Zuckerberg.

The title of Fb has not been absent from the scandals in the past two years. The social media community took half of the scandals, especially the Cambridge Analytica and the US election. Critics criticized Fb for unfolding hate speech and misinformation, violations of the person’s privacy.

In the United States in particular, the undeniable fact that FB had carried out political campaigns despite containing inaccurate information from the administration of major social media triggered an incredible response.