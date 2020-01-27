Advertisement

Hillary Clinton at the Women In The World Summit on April 13, 2018 in New York City. (Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

Hillary Clinton criticized Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his “authoritarian” and “Trumpian” stance on political speech during a weekend interview with The Atlantic.

Advertisement

Clinton cited a doctoral video by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Facebook didn’t want to remove last year, arguing that Zuckerberg was “somehow convinced” that “it is beneficial for him and Facebook not to outperform Trump”.

“I believe in it. And it just gives me a pit in the stomach,” said Clinton.

Zuckerberg has come under fire in recent months for opposing the call to change Facebook’s lax political speech policy, which allows the display of political ads with incorrect information.

“In general, I think in a democracy, people should be able to hear what politicians are saying,” Zuckerberg said in October.

The stance prompted hundreds of Facebook employees to distribute an internal letter criticizing Zuckerberg.

“Freedom of speech and paid speech are not the same thing,” the letter said. “Misinformation affects us all. Our current guidelines for screening people in political office or candidate for office are a threat to what FB stands for. We strongly reject this directive in its current form. “

Clinton repeated the claim in her weekend interview, accusing Zuckerberg of prioritizing profit over the health of the nation’s political discourse.

“I think they have turned to free speech and censorship arguments that they stick to because it is in their commercial interest,” she said.

Clinton has openly criticized a number of prominent public figures in recent months. Last week, she told The Hollywood Reporter she stood by harmful comments about Senator Bernie Sanders that “nobody likes him” and “he was a career politician” in her upcoming documentaries.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) also filed a defamation lawsuit against Clinton last week in October. Clinton suggested Gabbard was a “Russian asset”.

Advertisement