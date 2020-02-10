MARK WAID relaunched SQUADRON SUPREME from EMPYRE

Advertisement

Photo credit: Paco Medina (Marvel Comics)

The recently revitalized Squadron Supreme presents itself as part of Marvel’s summer event in a separate series with two editions Empyre,

This new incarnation of the team, entitled “Squadron Supreme of America”, is now the first state-recognized superhero troop in the United States. The group consists of Hyperion, Power Princess, Dr. Spectrum, Blur and Nighthawk – the latter acting as team leader. You are working with US government liaison Phil Coulson. This new version of the team was recently featured in Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness’ Avengers Run.

“The Squadron Supreme of America is in the middle of the Washington, DC battlefield, between two invading forces in a story that is modernizing some of the more famous tropics in the Silver Age of Comics,” he said Empyre: Squadron Supreme Writer Mark Waid. “It’s a great time to write.”

For this series, Waid is working with Dio Neves, who recently finished working on DC’s Deathstroke.

Here is an invitation to Empyre: Squadron Supreme # 1that debuted in May. Look for Marvel’s full May 2020 applications directing his month to newsarama.

EMPYRE: SQUADRON SUPREME # 1 (OF 2)

MARK WAID (W) • DIO NEXT (A) • LID FROM PACO MEDINA

The invasion has started! But the alien invaders will soon find resistance in the form of the Squadron Supreme of America! When the two forces collide, only one thing is clear: the struggle for America’s survival has begun!