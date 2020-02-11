Advertisement

The South Korean film Parasite was the most discussed film this season. The critically acclaimed film directed by Bong Joon-ho was awarded four prizes at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, 2020. In early January, it was reported that the film would be shown on an HBO television series with Oscar winners Bong Joon Ho and Adam Mckay as executive producers. Now the makers seem to be keeping an eye on Mark Ruffalo for the series.

According to Collider, “several sources have reported that director has contacted Bong Ruffalo and that there is interest on both sides to reach an agreement, although official negotiations have not yet started.” Although it is unclear what role Ruffalo will play, the actor is said to be interested in the project.

The plans for the series will be worked out in March after the director takes a much-needed break from the crazy award-giving season.

Bong Joon-ho and Adam Mckay will work as executive producers with Dooho Choi from Kate Street Picture Company and Miky Lee from CJ Entertainment, Cho Young Ki and Francis Chung. McKay’s partner at Hyperobject Industries, Kevin Messick, will also produce. CJ’s Jerry Ko will be co-executive and CJ’s Fred Lee will act as a producer.

Parasite is about the Park Family – the image of the desired wealth and the Kim Family, rich in street smarts, but not much more. Whether coincidence or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims feel a golden chance. The Kim children are inspired by Ki-woo from college and conveniently install themselves in the parks as a tutor and art therapist. A symbiotic relationship soon developed between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services, while the parks unsuspectingly finance their entire household. When a parasitic intruder threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a wild, sneaky struggle for supremacy breaks out and threatens to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the parks.

The parasite stars Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-Sik Choi, Park So-dam and Jang Hye-jin.

