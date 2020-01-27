Advertisement

Mark Levin unleashed a lightning attack on mainstream media hypocrisy on Sunday, using two montages from the Media Research Center to expose: “Democrats are journalists and journalists are democrats.” On his Fox News Life show, Liberty & Levin, showed the double standard of politicians (and journalists): “‘No, no, no. You can’t talk about Biden. You cannot investigate the Bidens before an election, so you are meddling in an election. “But you can investigate Trump whatever you want.”

The conservative radio star explained: “Yes, it is just who these people are and no more pretensions to journalistic independence. Democrats are journalists and journalists are Democrats. Let me prove it to you“. He then watched with viewers an MRC montage of journalists echoing Democratic talking points:

(To find out more about this assembly, go here.) Then Levin presented a montage of the MRC on how the Liberals in the media took the exact opposite position from their position during the dismissal of Bill Clinton: “But the same media regarding the process of dismissal of Clinton had a completely different attitude. Look at that. ”

(To find out more about this assembly, go here.)

Regarding the efforts of the left, Levin summed up:

This is a complete configuration by the Democrats. They diverted and overturned the removal process. They are trying to divert the trial to the United States Senate. They are undermining our constitutional system. They tried to deprive 63 million people with a variety of claims from Russia and the rest of 2016 and they are trying to affect the 2020 elections. If they do not win, they have already told us that c was a corrupt election. They are very, very sneaky people.

The talking radio star concluded, “Another thing, Bill Clinton has been charged with 11 crimes. Trump is not accused of any. ”

MARK LEVIN: o you see that the Democrats have rewritten the Constitution: bribery of treason, other serious crimes and misdemeanors. Now it’s every time we say it. Abuse of power. Abuse of power? When the President of the United States takes responsibility for determining whether foreign aid is properly spent? When he wants to determine if there is corruption in Ukraine towards the United States and in the United States towards Ukraine? “No no No. You can’t talk about Biden. You can’t investigate the Bidens before an election, so you meddle in an election.” But you can investigate Trump whatever you want. You can have a false accusation. You can have a phony trial and interfere with the election.

In fact, you even said that you wanted to interfere with the 2020 election. We have to stop Trump now. It is a threat to national security, until we slow down the process. We have to stop Trump now and if he wins the re-election, it’s a sham. Here, they are interfering all the time in the 2016 and 2020 elections, and they are afraid that if you look in the Bidens, as we will see later on the show, then you are interfering in the elections that you see. Yes, it’s just who these people are and no more pretensions to journalistic independence. Democrats are journalists and journalists are Democrats. Let me prove it to you. Go.

LEVIN: But the same media regarding the Clinton removal process had a completely different attitude. Look at this. Go.

LEVIN: Okay, ladies and gentlemen, and another thing, Bill Clinton has been charged with 11 crimes. Trump is not accused of any. Finally, the Democrats in 1998, again, let’s see what they said. Go.

PELOSI: I rise to wish to oppose these unjust motions, which call for the removal of the President of the United States. The independent board knew that the president was exempt.

REPRESENTATIVE. JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): Effective removal disrupts the popular will of voters. There should never be a narrow vote indictment or one supported by one of our main political parties and opposed by the other.

BIDEN: Not all crimes are impenetrable crimes, and not all impenetrable crimes must be an offense to dismiss a president. The Senate, for example, could refuse to convict even if the president had committed –

LEVIN: And he blurred his speech at the time, I noticed. So you see what it is. This is a complete configuration by the Democrats. They diverted and overturned the removal process. They are trying to divert the trial to the United States Senate. They are undermining our constitutional system. They tried to deprive 63 million people of their rights with a variety of claims from Russia and the rest of 2016 and they are trying to affect the 2020 elections.

If they do not win, they have already told us that it was a corrupt election. They are very, very sneaky people. We will be back very soon.

