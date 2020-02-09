Mark Henry says Goldberg isn't the one who defeats Bray Wyatt

Advertisement

Goldberg is coming back for another game in Saudi Arabia. As originally reported by Brad Shepard, Goldberg will face Bray Wyatt at the Super ShowDown on February 27th. Mark Henry doesn’t know if that’s the best idea.

While Mark Henry talked about this match on Busted Open Radio, he was open about his opinion. He said Goldberg is not the one to beat Bray Wyatt’s fiend. We just have to see how WWE stays out of this game.

“Bill is not the one. This is one of those coincidences that, when done correctly, can be one that we really talk about and say, “Where was this Goldberg?” “A lot of people wouldn’t want to work on this standard, but that’s why it’s a Hall of Famer.”

This is a very interesting game that is likely to get many fans to watch on a Thursday afternoon to see what WWE is doing in Saudi Arabia. It is also important to remember that in the past, WWE Goldberg has given the universal title on the way to WrestleMania, so nothing is out of reach here.

