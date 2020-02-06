Mark Giordano injury update: Calgary Flames places defender on IR

Advertisement

The late season of the Calgary Flames is getting warm and they will have to do without their captain, Mark Giordano, for at least a week.

Managing Director Brad Treliving told the media on Thursday that Giordano has been placed on IR and is officially listed week by week with a hamstring injury. He also stated that their captain avoided the need for surgery, via Sports Stein’s Pat Steinberg, which was a possibility.

“Every time you lose players, that’s not what you want. But at the same time, if you miss a man for a game or longer, it’s a hole in your line-up, so now you need people to act,” said Treliving. “It is not just an opportunity for other people, but we think we have good players who now have to absorb this loss … The good news is that we will get Gio back, we just don’t know when.”

“We have good news. In our mind we have avoided a large bullet where it could have been in the long term … this is not as long as we initially feared.” # Flames general manager Brad Treliving gives an update on Mark Giordano. pic.twitter.com/WQZdPTXeqk

– Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) 6 February 2020

Calgary called back Stockton defender Brandon Davidson to fill the gap left by Giordano’s absence. He has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 34 games for the Heat this season.

“Well, he’s your captain, so it’s a huge piece for us,” said interim head coach Geoff Ward on Wednesday. “You not only lose a man in the top two of your defenders, but you also, potentially, your leader, if it turns out to be something serious for a certain period of time. So you lose a man with that status from your line every time -up it can have a big impact. “

“Right now he’s just being checked – he’s doing his MRI while we talk – we’ll know more later.”

Geoff Ward offers an update about Mark Giordano. pic.twitter.com/Bwhh1k4j7n

– Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) 5 February 2020

In the second period of Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks, the defender carried the puck along the left wing before sliding it under the goal line. He skated over the net and got the pass back into the right spot, where he shot the puck from one knee and then seemed to split. Giordano slowly rose and saw his right leg prefer when he went to the couch.

During the next commercial break he tested things but went straight to the dressing room. Calgary announced in the third period that he would not return with an injury to the lower body. After the game, interim head coach Geoff Ward had no update on his status and did not want to speculate; Eric Francis from Sportnet, however, reported on Twitter that a member of the Sharks told him that he heard Giordano say he “tore his hamstring”.

The loss of the top defender of the Flames at this time of the season for a certain time would leave a huge gap in their blue line. Prior to the injury, Giordano led all Calgary players with a CF% Rel of 59.21 in 11 minutes and four seconds of ice time in the loss.

He went to the Saddledome side on Tuesday and led the team with a 52.39 CF% and a xGF of 35.77. At 36, he led the team and 15th in the NHL among defenders in the average time on ice with just over 24 minutes per game. In 54 games this season, he has five goals and 22 assists – including one on Johnny Gaudreau’s only goal against Aaron Dell and the Sharks.

#Flames D Michael Stone on the early exit from Mark Giordano: “He is a big part of our team, probably the biggest part of our team. So it’s hard to see him leave the game. “

– Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) 5 February 2020

“He is our best defender, probably our hardest worker and one of our best if not the best player every night,” Matthew Tkachuk told reporters after the game. “Yes, it’s definitely a big hole … no one can do what he does, so we have to do it through the committee there.”