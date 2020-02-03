Marissa Meyer is thinking about her legendary Lunar Chronicles Series

Advertisement

Looking at the dynamic covers for the brand new paperback editions of Marissa Meyer’s revised fairy tale series The moon chroniclesBut you can’t help figuring out that one thing is known about them – especially the attractive setbacks that Cinder in a ball gown and Cress longingly stare in the other direction from Thorne framed by the moonlight. You remember … Sailor Moon,

Meyer laughs when this comparability is presented and regards her background as Sailor Moon However, the fanfiction writer says that it was not intended: “I think that’s just Tomers (Hanuka) model.” Still, when her writer sent Macmillan alongside the artist’s portfolio, she was actually impressed with Hanuka’s work.

“I think that’s one of the many explanations why I was attracted to him,” says Meyer. And from this fandom and this background there is a lot of affect in the books. So I think it works very well; The artwork improves the sequence very well. “

Advertisement

whereas The moon chronicles finished with his fourth and final novel, winterIn 2015, followers were able to spend additional time in Meyer’s science fiction fairy tale universe with subsequent publications and the quick fiction range Stars above and the graphic novel Wires and nerves,

Now a new release of the unique quartet with brand new covers, which show all important characters, proves that the sequence is also related to the readers at this time. Part of the brand new course focuses on crowdsourcing favorite scenes from the lively and enthusiastic fandom via Instagram. Meyer describes how he repeatedly saw the identical scenes that were reflected in the brand new designs: Wolf, who drives scarlet red out of the dangerous situation. Winter and Jacin in a romantic clinch in their menagerie.

More information: Marissa Meyer Renegade’s trilogy is Riveting Superhero Fiction

It’s quite a departure from the unique envelopes, each containing a key component from their respective eBooks: the mechanical leg from Cinder (instead of Cinderella’s glass slipper); Scarlet (or Little Purple Using Hoods) Cape; Rapunzel hair of cress; and winter plague apple. While the sequence was long celebrated to center the stories of the shadow princesses – ashes are Asian / Caucasian while winter is black – and to illustrate mental illness, these ladies are now literally on the envelopes inside the (human and cyborg) , Flesh.

0 “width: 100%; top: 100%; place: absolute; left: 0px; high: 0px; overflow: hidden” frameborder = “0” kind = “textinhalt / html” src = “https: // dailymotion. Com / embed / playlist / x64kq2? autoplay = 1 & mute = 1 “width =” 100% “top =” 100% “permit =” autoplay “allowfullscreen =” “>

“They are so beautiful and so lively,” says Meyer. “I like what (Tomer) does with colors, and when you see all four colors together, you just notice it. I couldn’t be happier with them. “

However, this is not the primary time the sequence was presented. Along with the above Wires and nervesthere is additional The Moon Chronicles Coloring Ebook, While most writers don’t know how to tailor their work in this way, Meyer says it feels “unimaginable” even though she hurries to add that there is a fourth lens: fan artwork!

“It’s incredible to look at these characters and this world that have been in my head for a few years and to see how different people put their interpretation behind them,” she says. “And in a way that does so fantastically justice and actually captures the identical types of feelings that I tried to insert into my writing. It’s similar to a big compliment. There is nothing nicer!”

In recent years, science fiction and fantasy writers have been talking openly about their fan fiction backgrounds with N.Okay. Jemisin (the Damaged earth Sequence), Naomi Novik (Turn silver), Tamsyn Muir (Gideon the Ninth), Tochi Onyebuchi (Riot child) and Brooke Bolander (The only innocent nice factor). However, Meyer has always drawn a line that connects her skilled work and her fanatical personality Alicia Blade, as can be seen on her outdated website on the Wayback Machine. So this is not a shock moon Chronicles Fanartwork and Fanfic did not appear online long afterwards ash was printed in 2012.

Further information: Solar Ebook membership Podcast talks with Marissa Meyer

“That is the fantasy,” says Meyer, “that there is fanfic of your individual work because I know what love helps to create fanfiction and how fandoms can actually do it.” And should it be the same way? Fancy a former fan fiction author?

“It’s just a bit bizarre, honest! But it’s certainly fantastic, and it’s a great honor for me to know that there are so many people who took the characters and did their own jobs with them.”

Meyer had to think early on whether she would really learn the stories on Fanfiction.internet and the archive of our personal (AO3) or not. Despite her burning curiosity, she thought about “whether Naoko Takeuchi, the creator of Sailor Moonusually went on and browse Sailor Moon Fan fiction, I think maybe that changed what I wrote and put on the market earlier. And so early I made the decision: ‘No, I want this to be for the followers; I don’t think I should take care of it. “However, it gives me a lot of pleasure to understand that it exists.”

Another way by The moon chronicles“Heroes have found their way into the world through cosplay, which Meyer calls” one of my best joys “at congresses.” A group costume that catches your eye is a quartet of women in ball gowns, which represents the albino wolf, the peacock and various animals in Winter’s menagerie on Luna: “It was this amalgamation of ball gowns and evening wear on Luna, but also that Menagerie animals and I just thought it was so intelligent. “

In addition to fan fiction, Meyer is a member of another online-oriented writing group: Nationwide Novel Writing Month. Cinder and 4 other books started out as NaNoWriMo assignments, but Meyer’s lifetime made it difficult to set the time until each November’s draft. When asked if she would possibly participate in these 12 months, she says: “I hope so! I have not been able to do this in recent years. it no longer seems to match my deadlines. (…) It is a convention for me and I would like to continue. I can’t say for sure whether I’ll do it in these 12 months or not. but if I could do it, I’ll do it positively. “

Nevertheless, Meyer fans who think about NaNoWriMo themselves should juggle this November with a tempting distraction: Karma on siteMeyer describes the story, which plays the main role in an intentional sequence of four books, as “a couple of women who live in a sunny city on the beach and one day will inexplicably get the ability to get quick karma in people specified. And he or she goes around and punishes all the snobs and the tyrants and those she can’t stand. There is a boy she totally despises, but every time she tries to apply that energy to her, she shoots back. Will probably be a love story and secrets and techniques will be uncovered, etcetera etcetera. “

On her Alicia Blade website, Meyer described herself one day before 2012 as “beloved Sailor Moon fan fiction creator and future novelist” moon Chronicles Books with romance novels, it’s exciting to see how she fulfills this description along with her first romance novel. “It was a huge change from my previous work,” she explains, “that’s the very first thing I’ve written that doesn’t have big superpowers or futuristic expertise. There are no fight scenes! Which is superior. (…) It it was very nice to be writing something now that also has romance, yet a topic of fine versus evil and what true justice is, and all those identical topics that I want to play with, but in a way, more refined, quiet, sweet Art. “

However, while they are the Karma on site World with modern, fortunately always retrospective events, she could not stay away from fairy tales for long. Meyer teased a brand new fairy tale that she retold – and although she couldn’t tell which story to customize, she shared that this is likely to be an epic fantasy what-if story …

“It will be fantasy – somehow my first” Quest “fantasy novel, which I am extremely enthusiastic about as a result of Ascension, Tolkien and epic fantasy Dungeons– It was all my jam. It was bizarre to me all the time that my first printed e-book was science fiction, since I assumed I was going to write an epic quest story. This is the first time that I have returned to my teenage roots a bit. “The e-book is expected to be published in autumn 2021, although this timing could also be changed thematically.

As she explores new genres and stories, Meyer will always remember the concept that first got her going. “I love this sequence very much,” she says, “and never simply because it was my first sequence. I think for any creator, the most important thing is that you really feel special all the time. From the moment I had this concept of writing fairy tales sooner or later, and this cyborg-cinderella character, I was just so excited and liked the idea of ​​bringing all these characters together and heading for a spaceship throw and see if they can save the universe. “

“It touched my heart and my nerdiness in so many areas,” she continues, “and I just had a lot of fun writing it. Now to see on this planet and to see how the readers reacted to it and so.” The characters are very loving and curious, which was unimaginable. And of course I hope that I will have a lot of additional profitable e-book sequences throughout my professional life, but I don’t know that there will ever be anything that is okay with the books – my heart as The moon chronicles have been.”

For almost a decade ash printed with a dedicated fandom that keeps returning to the books, Meyer has a hope of the legacy of the sequence.

“Gosh, it’s so cheesy – I say world peace,” she says. “This is one of many topics that I liked to write about. It was a world through which the earth and the international locations of the earth have achieved world peace, and therefore they have been at peace for over a century. I do not know if it is is naive, but I really want to assume that this could be a potential future. “

The brand new, attractive paperback editions of The Lunar Chronicles are expected to be available on February 4th. You can now organize them through the official website.

Natalie Zutter, herself a former fan fiction writer, is very impressed to do all of her WIPs. Discuss with her on Twitter @nataliezutter about retelling fairy tales.