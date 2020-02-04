Advertisement

“Saved by the Bell” is restarting, and now followers Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley see for the first time as OG characters from the steadfast youth of the early 90s.

With the restart of Saved by the Bell, a dream come true for every youngster of the 90s. NBC announced on January 10, 2020 that the present may reach Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. While a brand new teenage smithy would be the main characters at Bayside Excessive, there are two beloved OGs again! Mario Lopez returns as A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkley restores her function as Jessie Spano. They were first photographed on set on February 3rd, everyone is smiling and looking so comfortably to bring their gift into a brand new technology.

Mario, 46, and Elizabeth, 47, still look so damn youthful that it is tedious to imagine that 31 years have passed for the reason that debuted at NBC in 1989, tank-high that confirmed his plump arm muscle tissue. He was wearing jeans and white sneakers and probably seemed to be enjoying an athletic trainer.

He and Elizabeth were pictured on the Bayside Excessive Athletic motif while filming their scene. Elizabeth appears to be enjoying a college teacher because she was dressed a little more formal, in a blue shirt, dark blazer, and black pants. In one photo, the couple was seen applauding as if they were cheering on an athletic workforce at Bayside Excessive.

Advertisement

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley of their first on the set of restarting ‘Saved By The Bell’ on February 3, 2020. They will revive their characters from AC Slater and Jessie Spano. Credit: BACKGRID.

When she restarted, her former classmate Zack Morris grew up to be the governor of California. And sure, actor Mark-Paul GosselaarThe 45-year-old, who performed Zack, should be back in at least three episodes. His character comes under the fire because he has closed too many low-income faculties, so he decides to move college students from affected colleges to more powerful ones in more affluent areas. The restart will focus on a group of youngsters who have been transferred to Pacific Palisades’ rich Bayside Excessive to give the rich children a life test. NBC has already presented the casting of the leading teen of the reboot, which may be from Josie Totah18. She will play Lexi, described by THR as “a handsome, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the preferred lady at Bayside Excessive, who is admired and feared by her fellow college students.”