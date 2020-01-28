Maria Bamford talks about 'Weakness is the brand', being a 'mental illness clown'

Advertisement

January 28 (UPI) – the latest stand-up special from Maria Bamford, Weakness is the brand, Comedy Dynamics is Tuesday, and the experienced comedian said that the special of the entire hour took on a very different shape.

Bamford, 49, played with the concept of an audience in her two previous specials, 2014’s The special special special, with an audience that consisted exclusively of her parents in their living room, and 2017’s Old baby, in which the artist delivered parts of her routine for small groups of people at locations with a bookstore and the couch outside her house.

Weakness is the brand takes a more conventional route, with Bamford delivering its material on a stage in Los Angeles to a full house of spectators. Bamford told UPI in a recent interview that the format, which she jokedly called “an ordinary Perkins pancake special,” was originally intended to take on a more unusual form.

“The original idea for the special was to interview the people who made the jokes after every joke,” she said. “So I did a lot of interviews with people and because of my poor interviewing skills, we didn’t get things that would have been useful. It was an epic attempt that only resulted in Perkins pancake.”

Stay on brand

The special has addressed Bamford topics that include her admiration for mediocrity (“I love a two-star experience.”) And a failed attempt to ban restraint against the President of the United States (“ultimately a useless gesture that doesn’t the conversation does not continue in any way and wastes time on caring professionals. “).

The material also contains ruminations about the topics for which Bamford has become best known: her relationships with her family and her experiences with mental illness.

“You talk about what is interesting to you, or what makes you angry, or confuses you,” said Bamford. “And that has fueled me over time, it seems … Those are the things that seem interesting to me. I don’t think I said,” Oh, I’d really like the clown’s mental illness. “But also, gratitude to be the clown, it’s a great job.”

Bamford said she is not worried about whether her comic legacy is connected to “the clown for mental illness.”

“If I completely remember, it’s incredible, and if it’s about mental health, it’s OK,” she said. “I am just grateful that I have thought of it at all, especially when I am in traffic.”

The comedian said that her tendency to be frank about her experiences on stage has led to meaningful encounters with fans outside the stage.

“It really helps me when people come to me and say,” Oh, I have had the same experience. “It helps me not to feel alone. So it’s a kind of self-service to be public about different experiences,” she said.

Bamford said she was “grateful” to others who spoke frankly about mental illness before embarking on her stand-up career, including authors Carrie Fisher, Kay Redfield Jamison and Marya Hornbacher, as well as fellow comedians Dana Gould and Jonathan Winters.

Bamford said her own tendency to talk openly about difficult issues is largely a side effect of her personality.

“I am not a super private person, I am an eye-catcher, so it gives me relief to get attention for things, while I have friends who do not in any way want an audience or anyone to know things,” she said. “I think it’s not because I’m a good person I’ve been open about. It’s because it’s part of my personality, I’m someone who loves jibber-jabber.”

“Why are we doing this?”

Bamford, who recently played in the semi-autobiographical sitcom Lady Dynamite on Netflix and hosts celebrity interview show What is your ailment?! on streaming platform Topic, said it is partly that love for “jibber-jabber” that keeps her coming back to stand-up comedy.

“I love learning about other things, and that’s exciting, but I love stand-up. There’s so much freedom there, and you can do and say what you want,” she said. “It was a very good job for me, just an hour of work a day, and then you can rehearse yourself. So it was really a big blessing for me. I’m on stage, under the spotlights, and I say exactly what I am is delicious. It is a non-stop pleasure. “

The artist said she is not going to stop stand-up soon, but she is open to other options if they arise.

“Sometimes artists will say,” I don’t know how else to do anything else, so that’s why I have to succeed, “she said. “There are many more things I could do. I have been a secretary and I have skills in reading and using the internet, so I am sure I could be a receptionist at a non-profit somewhere. But there I think a lot. I don’t know what it would be. “

Bamford said she sometimes seeks support from other comedians when she feels discouraged.

“I recently started developing a new hour, and I had to call a bunch of other comics, a lot of text messages, just to get support, such as:” Okay, start from scratch. Why? Why are we doing this? “and it was just really nice to get all that support from fellow comedians who said,” Oh, yes, of course that’s how it feels. “And yes, maybe something else is better suited for me, I can’t wait to find out. But so far I still do it and it seems fun. ”

The artist said she had one advice that she would give to the younger version of herself, just starting in a comedy: “Ask for help sooner than later. Go get that help.

“It’s OK to ask if you don’t know how to do something. I thought you should somehow know how the world works and that it should come easily. I just didn’t think it was It was OK not to know everything. It sounds stupid, even though I say it, so that’s what I’d say. Look stupid more often, Maria. It will help. “

Maria Bamford: Weakness is the brand is available on Tuesday via the Comedy Dynamics Network on platforms that include Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo and YouTube. The corresponding album with the same name must appear on Friday.

