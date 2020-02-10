Margot Robbie is wearing a strapless dress at the 2020 Academy Awards

Advertisement

Margot Robbie’s grand award ceremony ends with today’s Academy Awards, and the actress recently saved one of her finest looks. Robbie stepped onto the red carpet and wore a vintage strapless navy Chanel dress with a jewel pendant and cuffed sleeves. She wore her hair down and decided to go alone. Robbie has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bombshell. Her film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also received a Best Film nomination.

One of Robbie’s greatest moments of the season was last weekend when she attended the BAFTAs and gave Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech for the best supporting actor. He couldn’t do the show at the last minute, so she had to be the one who joked that Prince Harry was leaving England – ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family commitments, so he asked me to read his answer for him,” Robbie began. “He starts with the words: ‘Hey Britain. I heard you just got single. Welcome to the club! I wish you all the best for your divorce, blah blah blah. “Then he says:” Many thanks to the academy for this extreme honor. “Titans who came before, so this is particularly important. ‘”

Robbie thanked Pitt for him and ended the speech with his Harry Zinger. “He’ll call this (award) Harry because he’s really excited to bring it back to the States with him. His words, not mine, thanks!”

Robbie later said that she was so nervous about giving Pitt’s speech that she forgot to prepare her own. “(Brad), like the night before, was like ‘Can you give my speech to me? I can’t be there’ and I was so panicked about his speech that I didn’t even think of preparing one for myself, “she said to Good Morning America on Tuesday. “For both films in my category, there were two of me, and only when I was in the car on the way there did I say: ‘Oh my god, I hope I don’t win because I’m thundering I have nothing to say.

