Maren Morris is pregnant and is expecting a baby boy with husband Ryan Hurd
National singer Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd are expecting their first offspring together.

“The irony is just too big for the universe to give us a little boy after a year in the ‘GIRL’ headspace to make up for the problems,” the 29-year-old singer signed a photo of herself with Hurd, who her baby bump swayed. “See you in 2020, baby. 👶🏻 “

Hurd, who wrote songs for Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, also posted the all-round happy information.

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM,” wrote Hurd, 32, quoting “Seinfeld” along with a black and white photo of the couple. “BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her … can’t imagine this life with this lady. I also want to thank George Constanza for this title that I’ve been on all my life … “

Morris and Hurd started their relationship in 2015 and married in Nashville in March 2018.

A few years ago, the singer from “My Church” posed for Playboy and used social media to defend the pictures after receiving a backlash.

“I have recently accepted myself and can put these pictures in a body because I definitely don’t have this second again,” she wrote of the time.

