Marcus Smart from Celtics somehow avoids hitting young cancer patients while diving for a loose ball

Marcus Smart, who is busy, is not an unusual event in a Celtics game. What he did in TD Garden on Friday night, however, was incredible, even by Smart standards.

With Boston three points ahead of Atlanta and less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Smart tried to save a Celtics possession by diving along the first row of seats for a loose ball. He fell awkwardly to the ground, but quickly bounced back and escaped without significant injury.

The craziest part of the piece is Smart, who sees a young cancer patient sitting behind the Hawk’s couch and deforming his body to prevent him from bumping into the fan.

“It was scary, I’m not going to lie,” Smart said after the game (via John Karalis of MassLive.com). “Thank goodness for my hair. I would probably have had a concussion if I hadn’t. I’m not going to lie. The child, I tried to avoid the child. He was a cancer patient and it looks like he just had surgery on his head. So the last thing I wanted to do was hit him. So that’s kind of a reason why I turned awkwardly. I tried to maneuver myself away from him.

“But I’m OK and he’s OK, so everyone’s fine. So that’s good.”

Cleverly tweeted later a joke that all first-line spectators “should put on your helmet and drink your beer quickly.” He added that he was happy that nobody was hurt.

Look. You all in the front row now know that if I am in you, you must put on your helmets and drink your beers quickly.

In all seriousness glad that he is okay and more happy that he supports us! That means a lot! He is a strong child! 💪🏾☘️ https://t.co/MsDel81H14

– marcus smart (@ smart_MS3) 8 February 2020

The 25-year-old guard also gave the child his game jersey and bracelet, according to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

Oh, and Smart ended with nine points, six assists and five rebounds in a 112-107 victory. His best game was of course not in the box score.