March Madness 2020: NCAA Tournament risers and fallers predict in the top 16 of seeds in bracket example

In recent years, the NCAA has taken major steps towards transparency with its NCAA Tournament seeding process, starting with the spurious selection committee exercise for media members more than ten years ago. That has been a welcome development.

And on Saturday, for the fourth consecutive year, the selection committee met and glanced at the top 16 of the NCAA tournament when the season ended that day. The seeds are of course not binding, but the disclosure gives us a glimpse into how committee members view teams with their current resumes.

So what we are going to do today is to take those 16 teams – the top four seed lines – and project them a bit. Based on what they have already achieved and what their remaining schedule looks like, we try to answer this question: are those teams more likely to stay where they are now, to drop a few seed lines or even a seed? jump line?

Let’s start.

Nr. 1 seeds

1. Baylor (21-1)

Note numbers: KenPom: 5 | NET: 3 | Quadrant 1 record: 8-0

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. How can you doubt Baylor, the best seed of Saturday’s revelation? The bears have exceeded all expectations and they have not only collected empty winnings. They won in Kansas and beat the top 30 NET teams Butler, Arizona, Villanova and Texas Tech. There is an error margin here.

2. Kansas (20-3)

Note numbers: KenPom: 1 | NET: 4 | Quadrant 1 record: 10-3

Stay, get up or fall? Fall. View the schedule. There are three other Big 12 teams in the NET top 20, and the Jayhawks still have two on the road. If they lose those two – no shame in them – it drives them to five losses. And with the obvious enjoyment of the selection committee outside the Power 5 (with Gonzaga, San Diego State and Dayton in the top two seed lines), that might be something to overcome.

3. Gonzaga (25-1)

Note numbers: KenPom: 2 | NET: 2 | Quadrant 1 record: 5-1

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. They are now on the number 1 seed line, and they will probably not lose again before the selection Sunday.

4. State of San Diego (24-0)

Note numbers: KenPom: 4 | NET: 1 | Quadrant 1 record: 4-0

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. The Aztecs prefer at least eight points in their last five games of the regular season on KenPom.com, and if they make it through the undefeated season, it’s hard to imagine the committee getting them off the top seed line, no matter what happens in the Mountain West Tournament (think of Saint Joseph’s in 2004).

Nr. 2 seeds

5. Duke (20-3)

Note numbers: KenPom: 3 | NET: 6 | Quadrant 1 record: 3-1

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. This season, ACC not only offers the kind of elite victories that the Blue Devils need to climb above teams such as Gonzaga and San Diego State. You see the three wins in Quadrant 1 right? That is not the typical power of CV that we are used to from the Blue Devils.

6. Dayton (21-2)

Note numbers: KenPom: 6 | NET: 5 | Quadrant 1 record: 3-2

Stay, get up or fall? To rise. I know, it sounds crazy to imagine a scenario in 2020, where three of the four teams are on the number 1 line of teams outside of traditional power conferences (with Baylor, of all teams, as the sole power representative). But we are close to a scenario in which that happens. It is quite possible (probably?) That Dayton wins. If Kansas loses a few times and Duke and Louisville play in ACC, this can happen.

7. Louisville (21-3)

Note numbers: KenPom: 9, NET: 7, quadrant 1 record: 3-3

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. The cardinals have nothing that looks like a bad or even mediocre loss, and they have solid victories against Duke and Michigan. But as we said at Duke, the ACC does not really offer opportunities for elite victories. Of the remaining seven Louisville games, only one – in Florida State – would move the needle completely.

8. West Virginia (18-5)

Note numbers: KenPom: 7 | NET: 9 | Quadrant 1 record: 5-3

Stay, get up or fall? Fall. This was true before the mountaineers lost in Oklahoma this weekend at 10 am, as explained by SN’s university hoop guru, Mike DeCourcy.

Nr. 3 seeds

9. Maryland (19-4)

Note numbers: KenPom: 8, NET: 8 | Quadrant 1 record: 6-4

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. When the Terps lost four times in seven games, a spot on the number 3 seed line seemed unlikely. But they have won six in a row, including three on the road, and play as a team that plans to move up. But they still have a hard way to go: six of their last eight games are against top 35 teams according to the KenPom top 35, a slate with four road races.

10. State of Florida (20-3)

Note numbers: KenPom: 19 | NET: 13 | Quadrant 1 record: 3-2

Stay, get up or fall? To rise. Let’s say, for the sake of argument, the Seminoles follow the KenPom predictions and go the rest of the way 7-1, with a loss at Duke and a home win against Louisville. That would bring them to 27-4 of the year and 14-4 in Quad 1/2 games (depending on how a few of those fall on the split line). That really feels like a solid No. 2 seed, doesn’t it?

11. Seton Hall (18-5)

Note numbers: KenPom: 12 | NET: 12 | Quadrant 1 record: 8-4

Stay, get up or fall? To rise. Look at that 8-4 record vs. Quad 1 teams. Only one team – Kansas – has more than eight Quadrant 1 wins.

12. Villanova (17-6)

Note numbers: KenPom: 28 | NET: 18 | Quadrant 1 record: 5-6

Stay, get up or fall? Fall. It was a bit surprising to see Villanova on the number 3 line, with the record under -500 Quadrant 1 and the computer ranking that was lower than the number 12 of the Wildcats in this revelation.

No. 4 seeds

13. Auburn (21-2)

Note numbers: KenPom: 30 | NET: 15 | Quadrant 1 record: 4-2

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. Of their last five wins, three were in extension and a fourth was with a meager four points. Auburn thrives well in close games, but that feels like a shaky road to more success. Also their best nonconference wins against bubble-at-best A-10 teams are Richmond and Saint Louis. That is not the kind that persuades the committee to give a team a top 2 or 3 seed. The Tigers will not make their way to a seed line or two with that thin resume. If they keep winning and the teams stumble in front of them? Then it is possible.

14. Oregon (18-6)

Note numbers: KenPom: 25 | NET: 25 | Quadrant 1 record: 6-4

Stay, get up or fall? Fall. The ducks have slashed back-to-back 10-point road losses for teams outside of the bubble conversation, Stanford and Oregon State. They have nice wins against Seton Hall, Houston, Arizona, Michigan and Memphis (when the Tigers had James Wiseman), but this feels like a team that will settle well in the 5-6 seed range.

15. Butler (18-6)

Note numbers: KenPom: 23 | NET: 14 | Quadrant 1 record: 7-5

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. The seven Quadrant 1 wins are a nice little job that you should have in your pocket when the selection committee starts scrubbing the CVs. However, the big east is tough and it is easy to drop a few fast games.

16. State of Michigan (16-8)

Note numbers: KenPom: 10 | NET: 11 | Quadrant 1 record: 2-7

Stay, get up or fall? Fall. This revelation happened Saturday morning, before the Spartans lost in Michigan, their third in a row and fifth in their past eight games. Those 2-7 points in Quadrant 1 games won’t help their business either.

