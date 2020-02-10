Advertisement

Marcelito channels both Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the song

Published on February 10, 2020 at 9:59 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – Marcelito Pomoy once again delighted the jury and audience of America’s Got Talent: The Champions on Sunday, February 9, with his range of voice and the performance of the Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson version of “Beauty and the Beast” ,

Marcelito channeled the voices of Celine and Peabo for the performance.

The judge Heidi Klum was still impressed.

“It never gets old. Just like when these voices come out again and again and there are so many voices in your body, it’s just incredible again and again,” she said.

Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon also praised him for choosing the song. Simon Cowell said his performance was better, but if it were up to him, it would have been “a little less predictable.”

In a video on February 8, Marcelito made it clear that the song was chosen by the show’s staff and music arrangers.

The winner will be announced shortly.

Marcelito made it to the finale of the show after flawlessly interpreting Andrea Bocelli’s “Con Te Partiro”.

Before participating in this version of America’s Got Talent, Marcelito won the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011. – Rappler.com