Marc Anthony sends love to daughter Emme, 11, after performing with mother J.Lo.

Emme Anthony becomes a star who is identical to her father and mother! Proud father Marc posted the cutest homage to his daughter on Instagram.

Marc AnthonyThe 51-year-old shines with joy after his eleven-year-old daughter Emme took the enormous bowl stage with mother Jennifer Lopez50! “Emme Daddy is so happy with you,” Marc wrote on Instagram and still wrote a title from her epic debut on Sunday, February 2nd. “You are my ❤ and I am endlessly yours,” continued the enthusiastic father. How sweet! Surrounded by a bunch of talented children who are identical to her, Emme is the appearance and the heart as she confidently holds the microphone in the photo at the Arduous Rock Stadium in Miami!

Emme provided a shocking look throughout her mother’s set for Jen’s On The 6 hit “Lets Get Loud”. She rocked an adorable white outfit with gold chains and lace-up boots and confirmed her wonderful singing skills as she performed the chorus to the monitor – with Shakira on the drums, not much less. On one level, she also unbuckled texts Bruce Springsteen‘S Basic “Born in the United StatesA”. Emme appeared on the giant stage after her glamorous mother in the house, and we suspect she will be the next big Latina pop star. The 11-year-old rocked a treat for the event, which is one of Mother Jen’s hairstyles!

The followers had loved Emme’s efficiency and raved about her expertise on Twitter! “That was wonderful !! When @JLo’s daughter Emme came out and sang” Lets Get Loud “, I couldn’t believe the tears. 😢,” @thisissaave booked. “@JLo efficiency with enormous bowl was incredible! be that Emme showed us what we should come back to. ❤️❤️❤️ “@yaymejess tweeted along with a candy picture of Emme and Jennifer sharing the stage. J. Lo looked incredible in the second moment when she pulled a feather cap swung with the American flag on the skin and the Puerto Rican flag on the back.

Emme and her twin brother Max met with her mother for rehearsals and keep appearing in her Instagram stories, but Emme’s look at half-time was surprising. Jennifer was killing all the time when she formed a medley of her greatest hits with “Jenny From The Block”, “Get Proper” and one of her 1999 debut songs “Ready For Tonight”.