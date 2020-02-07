MARAUDERS # 7, DC'S PASSIONATE CRIME, more

Advertisement

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Greetings, Rama readers! Ready for your rapid fire reviews! Best Shots has their back off with this week's pellets

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Marauders # 7 (Edited by Marvel Comics; Kat Calamia review; Rama rating: 8 out of 10): After his cliffhanger, which ends with Kitty Pryde and Lockheed, the writer Gerry Duggan focuses on another side of the X-Men – the Morlocks. Traditionally, the hellfire clubs were the kings and queens of the mutant community while the Morlocks were forced to hide – but now that the dawn has come from X, Emma Frost invites the Morlock leader Callisto to come out and play. Marauders # 7 is a funny episode that continues to explore the wider X-Men community outside of Krakoa. This is a great contrast to the previous action-packed edition of the series. Guest artist Stefano Caselli delivers the best images we’ve seen on the title so far, showing great, crisp and expressive lines. Overall, Gerry Duggan and Stefano Caselli deliver a bold edition that keeps us up to date with the great cliffhanger of the last edition.

Credit: DC

DC’s Crimes of Passions (Edited by DC; Review by C. K. Stewart, “Rama Rating: 8 out of 10”): DC delivers on time for Valentine’s Day Passionate crime, an anthology of popular heroes and bad guys in all kinds of emotional entanglements. The strength of Passionate crime is in its diversity – there is something for everyone, not only in the countless characters, but also in the research of relationships that are both carefree and unhappy, romantic and material. The Reflections of the Heart team with the question should only receive a full set of questions if they so choose – Ram V’s powerful writing fully captures the character’s spirit, and John Paul Leon delivers a gorgeous, moody noir vibe. It’s nice to see Batwoman and Maggie Sawyer in “Out of the Past” again, and Sina Grace, Mike Norton, Hi-Fi and Troy Peteri’s “Plastic Man” story “The Prettiest Thing” is also a highlight. My personal favorite is “Secret Admirer”, a curious pied piper story written by Sam Johns and James Tynion IV with art by Gleb Melnikov – I still love Hartley Rathaway, but Johns and Tynion deliver a curvy story that is fresh and interesting story offers captivating perspective on one of my all time popular (former) villains. This is a super fun and well designed collection and I hope DC will visit it again in the future.

Photo credit: Image Comics

The After Realm Quarterly # 1 (Edited by Image Comics; Review by C.K. Stewart, “Rama Rating: 9 out of 10”): This comic is a pleasure. An oversized quarterly story that Oona the Elf follows as it navigates the Nine Realms to Ragnarok. This is a must for fantasy fans. Writer and artist Michael Avon Oeming provides a new twist on a worn myth with a story that cleverly avoids the tendencies of the imagination to become too serious. Oona is adventurous and full of heart and her spirit gives the book a lighthearted hope, even in the moments of Oona’s, um, poorly advised decision making. The strong colors of Taki Soma go perfectly with Oeming’s bold style, especially the moments when the magic of Elfheim comes to the fore and which are illuminated with beautiful, lively orange and teal reflections. This is an exciting funny story that is accessible to fans of all fantasy areas, whether it’s Tolkein or newer works like Critical Role.

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Ant-Man # 1 (Edited by Marvel Comics; Kat Calamia review; Rama rating: 5 out of 10): ant man returns and, as usual, Scott Lang cannot take a break. He lives on an anthill and his current life situation puts his superhero relationship with his daughter Cassie on ice. Zeb Wells ant man Debut is a fun sequel to the character, but it’s rooted in a sad storyline that feels a little less fresh. In many ways, there seems to be a missed opportunity for Scott’s partnership with Cassie, which was unfortunately the main marketing hook for the book. Given the fact that the two have resisted death on more than one occasion to work together, it’s frustrating to see Cassie described this as a grumpy cliché for teenagers. Given the fact that Cassie is shaped by her love for her father, I hope that this question pays more attention to this partnership than to the jokes. Dylan Burnett’s style fits in perfectly with this lighthearted title and takes the time to explore the little emotional beats shown in this issue. Ant Man # 1 brings a lot of humor, but in return a moving father / daughter story is missing, which is getting old.

Photo credit: BOOM! Studios

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles # 3 (Published by BOOM! Studios and IDW Publishing; Review by David Pepose; ‘Rama Rating: 10 out of 10): For an edition that hardly contains the title turtles, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles # 3 still manages to be the funniest edition of the series. After the shredder commanded Tommy’s Green Ranger energy coin, the Turtles villain is powerful enough to allow Rita Repulsa to run for her money. Simone Di Meo illustrated this and Ryan Parrott had a really terrifying dialogue. While the subplot with Tommy and his friend Tyler feels a little disappointing, the dynamic between the Rangers and the Turtles is perfect, including the budding friendships between Zack and Michelangelo and Billy and Donatello. In combination with an absolute cliffhanger, 90s kids should definitely not be missing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles # 3,

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

The Magnificent Ms. Marvel # 12 (Edited by Marvel Comics; Review by Kat Calamia; Rama rating: 8 out of 10): The Magnificent Ms. Marvel # 12 decides on the fate of Kamala’s father when Ms. Marvel has to choose between her father and the rescue of her ex-classmate and current enemy Josh. It is a classic Marvel dilemma that the writer Saladin Ahmed portrays very well and shows that there are real consequences to being a hero. Ahmed is able to juggle multiple storylines with ease, including Kamala’s struggle with her own suit and the romantic relationship between her and Bruno. Minkyu Jung brings a great zest for life to the book that perfectly reconciles Kamala’s civilian life with her superhero adventures. The great woman Marvel # 12 It feels like a classic Ms. Marvel story with a touch of nostalgia, because Kamala and Bruno have a secret to themselves, just like in the early days of G. Willow Wilson’s run.