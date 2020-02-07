Manuel Muhi is the new PUP president

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Dr. Manuel Muhi, the current Vice President for Academic Affairs of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), has been named 13th President of the University.

The announcement was made by the PUP Board of Regents, the university’s highest decision-making body, in a special session at the Office of the Commission for Higher Education (CHED) in Diliman, Quezon City, on Friday February 7th.

Muhi was Chairman of the PUP Department of Civil Engineering from 1996 to 2004. From 2006 to 2012 he was their dean. From 2012 to 2015, he was finally Vice President for Research, Expansion, Planning and Development at PUP on: Who is the next President of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines?)

Muhi graduated in civil engineering from PUP in 1988 and received his PhD in 2000 from the Delft Technological University – International Institute for Infrastructure, Hydraulic and Environmental Technology in the Netherlands. He received his PhD in technology from the University of Technology in the Philippines (TUP) in 2008.

In addition to his position at PUP, he is registered as an engineer with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and also works as a certified civil engineer and professional technical manager.

Muhi’s vision is to make PUP a “national polytechnic university”. (READ: (OPINION) A National Polytechnic University?)

He also summarized his goals for the university in a 10-pillar agenda that aims to empower academic and administrative leaders to develop “responsive and innovative curricula and instructions” and to create a productive environment by providing cutting-edge facilities and the improvement of the university’s learning management system.

“PUP will ensure inclusive, equitable and high quality education and foster lifelong learning opportunities through a revised polytechnic education,” said Muhi.

The other candidates for the presidency were the Vice President for Academic Affairs and the Dean of the National Defense College of the Philippines, Theresita V. Atienza; Director and head of academic programs at PUP Lopez, Quezon Rufo N. Bueza, DPA; Dean of the College of Communication Divina T. Pasumbal, PhD; and Dean Ma. Junithesmer D. Rosales, DEM.

Criticized

Before the newly elected president was announced, progressive groups such as the Philippine Student Union (LFS), the Philippine Student Union (NUSP), Alyansa ng Kabataang Mamamahayag (AKM), Gabriela Youth, Sinag Bayan, The Kabataan Partylist, Anakbayan and Samahan ng Mag-aaral para sa Sambayanan (SAMASA-PUP) held a protest in front of the CHED office.

The mobilization was organized to express disapproval of the groups’ attitudes of some aspirants on certain topics, including statements by presidential candidate Rosales about military presence on the campus and Atienza’s position on reducing the budget for student publications.

Other groups also called for the alleged militarization of the campus and violations of academic freedom at the university.

SAMASA-PUP pointed out that the electoral process had rushed and claimed that 30 more days should be allowed for the student body and candidates to discuss the needs and requirements of the PUP community before the new president was announced.

Muhi was part of the PUP Executive Committee with Acting President Dr. Emanuel de Guzman.

Under Administration, the University Student Guide has been revised to add mandatory Random Drug Testing (MRDT) and higher General Weighted Average (GWA) requirements for Latin honors. These provisions have been criticized by student groups as “anti-student”.

Muhi will take over from de Guzman, who worked at the university from 2012 to 2020. – with reports from Hyacinth Estrada and Dan Navarro / Rappler.com