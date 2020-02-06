Manila Water employees are concerned about Razon's entry

Advertisement

(UPDATED) After winning an award of 7.4 billion pesetas, Manila Water reportedly had reason to celebrate. However, the company had to look for compromise areas when President Rodrigo Duterte launched a relentless attack against the Ayalas, accusing them of being “syndicated EstaFA” because their water concession agreements with the government were incriminating.

The fate of Manila Water became somewhat clearer this week when it was announced that businessman Enrique Razon would buy a 25% stake for 10.7 billion pesetas. Although there are no clear links between Razon and Duterte, many perceive him as an ally. And that’s enough to cheer for the stock market.

Advertisement

But how do Manila Water employees accept Razon’s entry into the company? Has morality affected the contested conglomerate, or are they going to put up with everything?

Manila Water sources are unsure of the general mood of employees. However, they are aware that they want to be informed by the management first, rather than the media, about the latest developments and movements in the company.

Rumors of Razon’s entry into the company had been around since 2019, when Duterte began cursing Manila Water after the water crisis that hit the subway and the supposedly stressful concession agreement.

The staff told Rappler that they wanted the company’s recent moves to be discussed with them in town halls or at important meetings – admittedly a shot in the dark, considering how sensitive negotiations are and what is at stake.

They were surprised when the company announced that Razon would have a greater say in the day-to-day operations of the company.

A long-time employee was not surprised by the confidentiality and somehow expected the changes.

“Whoever owns it, we will still have our jobs. Let them (owners) take care of these things, ”the employee said in Filipino.

surprises

Before the deals were announced, Manila Water held its Christmas party / general meeting late last Thursday, January 30, at Blue Leaf in Eastwood. Our source was unable to say why the party was delayed, but another employee who was speculated might not want to deal with employees when everyone had “hot” questions and they had little information to share.

However, an employee of the parent company Ayala Corporation said the group had moved twice since Manila Water decided to donate to typhoon Tisoy victims last December, and helped with relief efforts when the Taal volcano erupted in January. Even the press party was canceled.

Manila Water employees were surprised to see the Zobel brothers present. Employees said it has been a while since they attended a company social gathering.

The sable spoke briefly to the employees and informed them that despite all the uncertainties they were with them. The brothers said nothing after that.

But on Friday, January 31st, the business world was completely fixated on Manila Water because it decided to block trading on the Philippine Stock Exchange. On the same day, it announced its plans to raise at least 9 billion pesetas through a share sale.

In a brief series of events, the Filipino star reported on Saturday that the company was ready to sell to Razon. The following week, Manila Water announced the so-called partnership with the ports and the gaming tycoon – a detail that was not disclosed to the employees.

A town hall then took place, in which the President of Manila Water, Rene Almendras, answered some questions openly. The employees were told that the company’s key officials will keep their positions – since this was supposedly part of the business.

However, a release on Thursday, February 6th, may change this as Razon will have a greater say in the structure and operations of the company with its 51% voting rights.

partnership

The deal makes sense from a purely business perspective, as analysts agree that it will relieve the company somewhat.

Razon and the Ayalas are actually no strangers since they recently teamed up to develop the Wawa Dam. In addition, Razon brings its global business expertise to a time when the Ayala Group also started looking for neighboring Asian countries to expand.

However, an influential business person asked Rappler to “always check politics”. The source said, “Look at Razon’s partner. You could be associated with Dutertes Idol.”

Who are these new people coming into the water from Manila? Employees are still pretty nervous, especially when there is little information available. – Rappler.com