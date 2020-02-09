Mandy Moore reviews The Beatles with Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne & More: Watch

Advertisement

Mandy Moore will release her first new album in 11 years, Silver Landings, next month. We’ve heard a handful of tracks like this – “Save A Little For Yourself”, “When I Don’t Watching” and “Would Rather Lose” – and for a few weeks now Moore has been hosting a weekly stay at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles.

She played new songs there and produced some special guests. At the last residency show last night, she covered the Beatles with a little help from my friends and a little help from her friends. Her co-worker and husband Taylor Goldsmith took charge of the vocal department, and Moore was brought on stage by Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Harrison Whitford, Mike Viola and others.

Watch the following video of the performance.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QxMagMJ3TA [/ embed]