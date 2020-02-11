Mandy Moore announces new album Silver Landings

Advertisement

Mandy Moore has confirmed the release of their first new album in 10 years: Silver Landings will be released on March 6th, 2020 via Verge Forecast.

The singer and actress recorded the 10-track album live with a full band in a studio in Los Angeles. Long-time collaborator Mike Viola acted as the producer, while Moore’s husband Taylor Goldsmith from Dawes and Jason Boesel from Rilo Kiley played a prominent role on the album.

The title of the album, Silver Landings, is a reference to a lyric in the title title song of the album: “Reach for golden ribbons in the air / But I’m looking for silver landings.” According to a press release, this title was the last song that Moore wrote for the album, “became a symbol of the journey she has made over the past decade and of what was necessary to resume that part of her life and the expectations that came with it.”

Today, however, Moore previews the album with a different title, “Save A Little For Yourself”. In a statement, Moore explains that “” Save a little for yourself “” is the other half of a love song that we don’t always talk about or that we don’t recognize. Sure, we should open up, let people in, and love them as fully as possible, but none of it carries water unless we take care of ourselves primarily. It may not be that romantic, but it’s an equally important part of the equation. “Check out the corresponding music video below.

To support Silver Landings, Moore will start their first tour in 10 years. The 29-day excursion starts in March and lasts until early June. You can get tickets for the upcoming dates here.

To update: Moore shared a second track, “Fifteen,” and confirmed more tour dates in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

Silver Landings Tracklist:

01. I would rather lose

02. Save something for yourself

03. Fifteen

04. Try My Best Los Angeles

05. Easy goal

06. When I wasn’t watching

07. Forgiveness

08. Stories that remind me of me

09. When it comes to that

10. Silver landings

Mandy Moore 2020 tour dates:

03.20. – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center *

21.3. – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box in Borgata *

22.3. – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater *

24.03. – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater *

26.03. – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater *

27.03. – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater *

30.03. – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC *

31.03. – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC *

04/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater *

04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center *

04/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theater *

04/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

04/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater *

04/08 – Orlando, FL @ Bob Carr Theater *

04/09 – Tampa, FL @ Starz Center *

17.4. – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

18.4. – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater *

19.4. – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theater *

21.4. – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

23.4. – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater ^

24.04. – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performing Arts Center ^

25.04. – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

27.04. – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theater ^

05/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theater ^

05/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater ^

05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Massey Theater ^

05/05 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater ^

05/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

05/09 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater ^

16.05. – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace Theater ^

* = with Bedouins

^ = w / Madison Cunningham