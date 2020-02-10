Advertisement

A man who was acquitted of terrorism in 2018 after being arrested outside Buckingham Palace with a 42-inch samurai sword was convicted of planning an attack on tourist attractions in London.

28-year-old Mohiussunnath Chowdhury from Luton, Bedfordshire, was found guilty of terrorist offenses on Monday after the Woolwich Crown Court jury learned that he had murdered members of the public in busy places in London, including Madame Tussauds Gay pride parade and an open parade, provided top tour bus.

In December 2018, Chowdhury was acquitted by an Old Bailey jury in connection with the 2017 attack outside the Queen’s residence in London.

He was armed with a sword and called “Allahu Akbar”, but his lawyer successfully convinced the jury that he tried to be killed by a police officer instead of injuring anyone.

However, a week after his release from custody in December 2018 after the acquittal, he published information online about the virtues of martyrdom and published a picture of the police officer who wrestled the sword away from him outside the Queen’s residence in London. ”

These posts triggered a covert operation by terrorist fighters that led to Chowdhury’s overthrow when he told them of his deadly plans to use weapons, knives, or a vehicle to cause murder and chaos, leading to his arrest three days before Gay Pride led whom he had discussed to attack with a vehicle.

He also bragged to the undercover officers to deceive the jury in 2018, claiming that he wanted to “beat” a soldier in the palace. Chowdhury received a replica of the Glock BB weapon in January 2019, tried to get a real firearm, and shared a graphic execution video with the undercover officers on WhatsApp.

His conversations with officials were recorded and brought to court, as were the conversations with his sister Snedha Chowdhury [25] in the house they guarded.

She had provided evidence against him during his Buckingham Palace trial, but after he was released, he told her he was planning another “attack” and showed her how to stab someone and boast of practicing decapitation techniques.

As a result, she was also indicted and convicted of not disclosing information about terrorist acts. She was acquitted from counting the same charge.

Her brother was also convicted of collecting information that could be useful to a person committing or preparing terrorist acts and of distributing terrorist publications.

He showed no emotion after the jury returned its judgments after eight hours and 39 minutes of deliberations. In contrast, his sister cried in the dock.

