“I’m not ready, but let’s go.”

LeBron James spoke out to express his thoughts publicly for the first time since Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. James used Instagram to do this.

With a photo of Bryant welcoming him to the field during a November game at the Staples Center, James went on to write: “Man sitting here writing something for this post, but every time I try, I start to cry again thinking of you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / brotherhood that we had! I literally heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to return to Los Angeles. I never thought for a moment in a million years that this would be the last conversation we would have. WTF !! My heart is broken and devastated my brother !!

“Dude I love you big brother. My heart goes to Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue your legacy man! You make so much sense to all of us here, especially #LakerNation, and it is my responsibility to put this (explanatory) on my back and keep going !! Please give me the strength of the heavens from above and watch over me! I have us here! There’s so much more I mean, but I can’t do it now because I can’t get through it! Until we find my brother !! # Mamba4Life # Gigi4Life ”

Saturday night in Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia, and just hours before his death, James surpassed retired Grand Laker’s career total of 33,643 points to third place on the NBA career scorers list.

“He had no faults offensively. Zero, “said James Saturday of Bryant, who has played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, bringing five NBA titles to L.A.” You pulled out of him, he could shoot all three. You body it a bit, it can bypass you. He’s been shooting from the mid-range. He can post. He can make free throws. He has no flaws offensively. This is something I also admired, just to the point where the defense will always be at a distance, where it will not be able to keep you at all offensively. ”

Bryant tweeted his congratulations on Saturday night: “Keep moving the game forward @KingJames. I have a lot of respect for my brother. # 33644, “then spoke with James by phone the next morning, the message said.

Bryant, 41, was killed in the Calabasas accident with eight other people. The cause is under investigation.

Earlier on Monday, the Lakers issued a brief statement in conjunction with their announcement that Tuesday’s scheduled game against Clippers has been postponed to a later date to be determined: “The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the huge wave of support and condolences. It is a very difficult time for all of us. We will continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it becomes available. ”

Bryant, who was part of the United States Olympic team with James in 2008 and 2012, has become an LA icon and international inspiration for many, including James, who followed him as a player who jumped straight from the high school in the NBA.

With Kobe and Gianna sitting next to the field during this victory against the Hawks in November when the published photo was taken, James put on a show. He finished with 33 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, then admitted that he was well aware of Bryant’s presence.

“Absolutely, how could you not be?” Said James. “He was one of the greatest players who played this game taking time out of his day on a Sunday. … I’m just trying to put on a show for him and give him a reason:” OK, we could come to another game. “”

Continue to advance the game @KingJames. I respect my brother very much 33 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

