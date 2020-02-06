Man fined $ 20,000 for killing trophy deer on property outside of hunting season

Advertisement

70-year-old man fined $ 20,000 this week after illegally baiting and killing a trophy deer on his property outside of the 2018 hunting season, the El District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday Dorado.

On Tuesday, William Valden of Elverta did not argue a criminal offense for breaking the rules governing trophy animals from California Fish and Wildlife, said prosecutor Erin Tognetti. Valden will spend time through a work project or wearing an ankle monitor. He also returned his rifle and camera and is on three years probation during which he is not allowed to hunt, said Tognetti.

Advertisement

The fine comes after California game and wildlife keeper Dave Moskat noticed what appeared to be a camouflaged, grain-fired feeder on his way to Somerset for a poaching call after the end of the hunting season in 2017, said Lt. Stacey LaFave.

Feeders are usually perched on stilts and can be set on timers to spray food and attract animals. But in California, “fair hunting” is necessary instead of killing an animal on a pile of food, LaFave said.

Hunters must also carry a California permit called “deer tags” and submit detailed information indicating where and when the animal was killed. A department official will sign the information, stating that it was a fair killing.

Moskat kept an eye on the property with surveillance cameras throughout the following deer season and learned that Valden had purchased a deer tag.

Online records have shown that Valden said he had killed an animal a few days before the deer season ended and that Moskat knew there was still bait on the property, LaFave said. It was then that Moskat noticed a strange signature and address on the Valden label.

When officials confronted Valden, he admitted that he had killed the deer in November after the hunting season, lied about where he had killed the male and forged the signature of an official who had previously signed his tags said LeFave.

Valden and his lawyer returned no request for comment Thursday.

It is not known if Valden has already slaughtered trophy animals despite the end of the hunting season, but LaFave said that “for many of these people who commit poaching crimes, it is a kind of lifestyle for them. . “