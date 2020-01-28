Advertisement

We felt the love and it is time that the makers of Malang brought us a symphony to feel what a heartbreaking love story with a touch of heartbreak would look like with the new song Phir Na Milen Kabhi. The chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani is well known, but it’s the connection between the two that the song touches, and we’re already interested in it. We hardly see an montage of the two together in the song as it channels their separation.

This latest track is sung and the music is from Ankit Tiwari, the music from DJ Phukan and the lyrics are from Prince Dubey. The song will definitely be a heartwarming symphony. Malang madness has fascinated young people and the masses alike with its exciting history. From the poster to the enchanting trailer to the published music tracks, everyone is given a lot of love and praise from everywhere.

Check it out here:

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan from Luv Films, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani from Northern Lights Entertainment. The film is scheduled for release on February 7, 2020.

