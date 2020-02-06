Advertisement

Malang

U / A: Crime, thriller

Directed by Mohit Suri

Actors: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu

Rating:

When Mohit Suris Malang’s trailer came out, there was a hint that this could be a twisted thriller in which each character has their own demonic intentions and idiosyncrasies. The part that also attracted many memes was the one in which each actor reveals why he kills people. Malang had met Ek Villain Murder 2 with a hint of Aashiqui 2. This could be a crashing thriller, but unfortunately it is not.

The film begins with an intense fight between lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur and an army of inmates in prison. We won’t see his face until he has overpowered the last and most powerful of them. From the moment we first meet him, we know that this man has a troubled past and a precarious future. His flashback parts with Sara (Disha Patani) are full of splendor, both the main roles and the opulence of Goa, which have been captured fantastically by the lenses of Vikas Sivaraman.

Since becoming a filmmaker, Suri has always enjoyed combining romance in his stories with shocks, suspense and surprises. He tries this again, it can’t just be a love story, it has to be a thriller with twists and turns and twisted people with bizarre motifs. Anil Kapoor clearly has the role of a policeman and channels the malice and creepy laughs of Manoj Bajpayee from Aks and Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Kick, but I wish there were more of them.

Kunal Kemmu shows once again what really happens when you give a good actor the right role. The camera loves Kapur and Patani, and there are many shots that capture their collective beauty. At least here, Malang justifies his title. But here, too, the actors are just unfortunate lovers who have some hidden secrets. A scene with Suri’s favorite Shaad Randhawa must be the 786th time that a character has only been introduced so that the hero can experience a change of heart.

Patani is not there yet and fiddles and hesitates in the dramatic potions. Malang suffers from the same problem that has made Ek Villain an insurmountable thriller. It wants to be more than just a thriller, it is supposed to be a film about revenge and redemption, a film in which the hero is in beast mode, but he does everything for him love. It would be great to see a movie in Bollywood where there is no such histrionics, no emotional flashbacks, and background stories, but just a number of actors enjoying their own eccentricities.

Ram Gopal Varma can easily prepare a meal from such a conspiracy on a good day as he did with his fantastic thriller Kaun ?! What could have been a delicious thriller here turns out to be just an observable and unforgettable revenge drama that never gets as long as I had imagined. Sorry Suri!

