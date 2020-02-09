Advertisement

Disha Patani has performed many stunts in the new Malang release. The fitness enthusiast loves to outdo herself when it comes to action scenes. Martial arts expert Rakesh Yadav, who trained the actor, said: “I’ve been training her for four years. Her flexibility has always worked for her. She learned parkour for chases. I also trained her in kickboxing.”

For anyone who saw the trailer, it’s not difficult to say that Patani plays a globetrotter and an adrenaline junkie who enjoys life from one high to another. And for anyone who saw the film, it would be clear that this is their most varied role as an actor so far.

Malang has received many positive reactions from critics and audiences, especially the way it was shot and of course the songs. Patani’s chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur is without a doubt one of the film’s greatest strengths. This romantic thriller should do well at the box office.

There are exciting times ahead for the actress as she prepares for two major films, Salman Khan star Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ekta Kapoor’s comedy KTina. She also meets again with Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 3, where they recreate Dus’ Dus Bahaane track.

