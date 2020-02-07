Advertisement

After Malang has caused a sensation with the back-to-back poster releases, the exciting trailer and the songs, he is finally on the screens and is already taking control. Not only the audience, but also celebrities from the B-City love the thriller.

Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Pulkit Samrat, Nushrat Bharucha, Maniesh Paul, Gaurav Chopra and others are all praises for the Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani stars.

Ritesh went to his Twitter account to praise the main characters – Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Saw #Malang last night – was thoroughly entertained and fully engaged until the end. @ AnilKapoor Sir, you are the boss !!! #Aditya @DishPatani you were great together – @kunalkemmu loved your intensity. @ mohit11481 you really are the master of this genre.

– Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd)

February 7, 2020

While Sonam Kapoor compared the role of her father Anil Kapoor in Malang with his 1987 hit Mr India. She wrote: “Mr. India and Malang! 1987 and 2020! Dad, your timeless looks, your hard work and your talent inspire us all! We wish you and the entire Malang crew all the best!

Mr. India and Malang!

1987 and 2020!

Dad, your timeless looks, your hard work and your talent inspire us all! I wish you and the entire Malang crew all the best! @AnilKapoor # UnleashTheMadness #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/ljDlr6pTlo

– Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor)

February 7, 2020

A special screening was held for people in the industry who showed an astonishingly positive response and only received praise for the hard work and effort of the entire Mohit Suri directorate team. Each character had an amazing screen presence and everyone was seen in an unexpected avatar.

Loved #Malang’s trailer and music and now heard some great things about the film. Check out this really cool and edgy movie. @LuvFilms @TSeries @luv_ranjan @itsBhushanKumar @gargankur @AnilKapoor #AdityaRK @ mohit11481 @DishPatani

– Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao)

February 7, 2020

Leading actor Aditya Roy Kapur has perfected his role and his collaboration with Disha Patani is currently the hottest in B’-Town. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, both have unique characters, only a few details of which have been revealed. At the same time, they captivate with the complex characterizations.

Just saw #Malang last night. The entire cast is excellent! The turn is so unexpected! The performances by @AnilKapoor @kunalkemmu #adityaroykapur are excellent! @ElliAvrRam killed it too! @ DishPatani is insane! Catch this film guys its a good? ™ ????????????? @ Mohit11481

– Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi)

February 7, 2020

Malang is judged by Mohit Suri. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg by Luv Films and Jay Shewakramani by Northern Lights Entertainment. The film was released on February 7, 2020.

