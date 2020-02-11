Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani star Malang have had a decent run at the box office since their release on February 7th. The film raised over 25 million rupees on its first weekend.

Malang continued his strong run at the box office and collected Rs 4.04 crore on the first Monday, bringing the total to Rs 29.04 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​went on Twitter to confirm Malang’s box office collection. He tweeted:

#Malang publishes respectable numbers on day 4 … Metros / multiplexes contribute to the result … Must keep the trend on the remaining days of the week for a decent week 1 overall … Fri 6.71 Cr, Sat 8.89 Cr, Sun 9.76 Cr, Mo 4.04 Cr. Total: € 29.40 cr. #India biz.

– taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh)

February 11, 2020

Since the release of his trailer, Malang has caused a stir among the public, mainly due to the sizzling chemistry between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu play a central role in the film. The film’s soundtrack was also loved by the audience.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg by Luv Films and Jay Shewakramani by Northern Lights Entertainment. Malang was released in theaters on February 7, 2020 and was a success.

