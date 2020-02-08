Advertisement

Actress model Malaika Arora wants her son to treat her like a friend, but says she is a strict mother. “I am a strict mother and my son knows it. Culture, respect and integrity must be preserved and humility is always part of it. I want my son to treat me like a friend, whatever he does.” said Malaika, mother of a son, Arhaan, who is 18.

When asked about her gang of girls, she said, “I love meeting my friends, they are an integral part of me. While we talk and share everything, the crucial part of it is that we really keep ourselves grounded. “

Regarding her love of yoga, Malaika said: “I was introduced to yoga about five years ago and was slowly becoming sympathetic. I always had the preconceived notion that it was very slow and was intended for the elderly, but in my experience for everyone Age group fits into the yoga genre. “

Malaika told of her life in an episode of “Not Just Supper Stars”, which is broadcast in India in the Zee Cafe.

When host Gunjan Utreja asked about her thoughts on her legendary song “Chaiyya Chaiyya”, she said: “It was extremely scary, but I loved the experience. It was the only time I danced on a moving train.”

