Industrialist Arvind Dubash celebrated his 50th birthday with a star party in the royal city of Jaisalmer. It was a pretty glamorous event with Bollywood stars like Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and many others.

Malaika Arora, in her shimmering gold dress, which was complemented by a furry stole and a vintage headdress, looked like a fashion magazine. The party, touted as “Le Bal Oriental,” aka “The Ball of the Century,” was literally royal.

Arvind Dubash’s celebrity guests celebrated his 50th birthday on social media with the hashtags #LeBalOriental and #GoneWithTheArvind. Le Bal Oriental was the theme of the birthday party.

Wow, aren’t the costumes fabulous ?! Karan Johar also looks perfect for a costume party. Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday and other guests from B-City were also present at the party, who also dressed in over-the-top outfits for the party.

Karan Johar also shared some photos from the party and wrote: “My dearest friend @arvinddubash turns 50 today! His wife @tanyadubash and he was planning the most spectacular weekend … the big bash had a theme (if you are wondering), which was #lebaloriental !! love you Tanya and Arvind! and happy birthday to Arvind !! “

Aren’t the pictures interesting and funny? We are sure that “The Ball of the Century” was an incredible gathering of close friends, all of whom celebrated their friend Arvind Dubash on his special day!

