Makati police blow up another prostitution front

MANILA, Philippine – On Thursday evening, February 6, Makati Pollice raided another hotel in the Barangay Poblacion area of ​​the central business district that served as a prostitution front.

On the basis of evidence of a Chinese asset, the police rushed to the spa at the 88 hotel on Guerrero Street in Barangay Poblacion, Makati, and rescued 26 women, including 20 foreigners.

Eight Chinese men were interviewed and profiled at the police station, who were in the spa when the police arrived.

The women were transferred to the Makati City Social Welfare Division office.

Major Gideon Ines Jr., head of the Makati Police Investigation Unit, said 18 Chinese, one Korean and one Vietnamese, and 6 Filipinas were saved.

“Iyong mga Pinay na na-rescue namin ay halos galing sa mga probinsya. Mai condom pa kaming nakuha sa loob nung spa ng hotel,” said Ines.

(The Philippines we rescued mostly came from the provinces. We also confiscated condom packs in the hotel spa.)

Ines said it was her Chinese asset that first did business with the prostitution cave.

The asset first went to Wanhao KTV Bar on Makati Avenue to do transactions. However, he was told that there were no women in the bar at that time. Instead, he was asked to go to the 88 hotel.

Ines said they were in touch with the asset through the We Chat messaging app. The police confirmed their suspicion through the photos the asset sent on We Chat.

According to the police report, the police searched the spa on the second floor of the three-story hotel on Thursday at 10:50 p.m.

Among the items they recovered after the robbery was the money the police paid to the spa.

The police said they were following the spa’s operators who were not there during the raid.

This was the third prostitution front blown up in Makati City. All 3 mostly had Chinese customers.

On January 29, 13 foreigners were rescued from the Golden Dragon Hotel in Barangay Pio Del Pilar, Makati. The women were Russians, Vietnamese and Chinese.

Last October 7, police rescued 35 women during a raid at the Maxx Hotel in Barangay Poblacion, Makati. – Rappler.com